One major element of Star Wars has always been the battle between the Empire and the Rebellion. When A New Hope was released, the Rebels were a rag-tag band of underdogs operating on a wing and a prayer. They needed a miracle to win, and they got one in the shape of Luke Skywalker.

When the sequel trilogy was released, the New Republic faced the threat of the First Order, a reborn and resurgent Empire under the secret control of Emperor Palpatine via his attempted clone, Supreme Leader Snoke, and the likes of Kylo Ren and General Hux.

However, for Dave Filoni, attempting to tell a story set between the trilogies laid out a minor issue - how can you have a major threat from the Empire before the First Order, but after the destruction of the Death Star and the Emperor? The answer was quite simple: you turn the tables and make the Empire the underdogs. This is a theme we've seen all through the Star Wars television series so far, particularly in The Mandalorian.

The latest season took us to Coruscant, the capital of the Republic, where the Imperial remnants had been 'reprogrammed' to assist in rebuilding the Empire - although some had never considered giving up their old ways. But they have to operate in the shadows now, as seen most clearly when Elia Kane - the former associate to Moff Gideon - recruits Doctor Pershing for some late-night snooping around a Star Destroyer in a scrap yard.

This sort of covert operation used to be exclusively the domain of the Rebels, with a watchful eye from the Empire in every edge of the galaxy. But now, with the Republic back in command, they've taken their eye off the ball, and we've already begun to see from where the First Order will rise.

Dave Filoni Explains How to Keep the Battle Alive, Even with the Tables Turned

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Filoni explained the importance of keeping that conflict between the two sides alive, even if it meant having to flip the switch on how both go about their business.

I always relate to my own Star Wars experience and think, ‘How can I give kids now that feeling? Something that I understood as a kid was the conflict established in A New Hope – the Rebels versus the Empire. I thought something in the Expanded Universe that was very easy to understand was, in the New Republic and the Remnant Empire, that the tables have turned a little bit. Now, we've had to establish – starting in Mandalorian, and the idea with Werner Herzog that there were Remnant Imperials still operating – that there's a Remnant Empire, and a New Republic. We really only got around to exploring the New Republic with the X-Wings in the first two seasons, and we finally went to Coruscant in this latest season. So everything builds a little bit, as we're fleshing out this part of the galaxy.

Filoni's plans for Star Wars in the era of the New Republic will culminate in a feature film, which he will direct, in the next few years. His next show, Ahsoka, is out in August 2023 on Disney+ and will consist of 8 episodes. Check out the trailer for that down below.