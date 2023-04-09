At Star Wars Celebration Europe in London, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy dropped a seismic charge when she announced three new Star Wars feature films from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and most intriguingly, Dave Filoni.

Filoni, it could be argued, has done almost as much as anyone since franchise creator George Lucas in shaping the Star Wars universe, the producer and director behind the smash hit The Mandalorian and animated series including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Filoni’s project will focus on the New Republic, and “close out” the interconnected stories that are told in series including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, as well as the animated Star Wars series, including The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Image via Disney+

What Did Dave Filoni Have to Say About His New Film?

In the wake of his blockbuster announcement at the Celebration Stage in the ExCel Centre, Filoni spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub where he confirmed he would be involved in the writing process, although couldn't say when filming would begin - but when asked what he could say about the story, did proffer the following information:

"Very little, very little. The way I’ve been describing it is, if you grew up when I did you’re aware of the post-Return of the Jedi era that was presented to me. The New Republic is not a new idea. That is not something The Mandalorian created. That’s an old idea, it’s been around a long time. There are just things in Star Wars that we all seem to know if we’ve been around it a long time. There have been a lot of tremendous creatives over the years that have been telling stories in the era that spans the 30 years that now ends with The Force Awakens. But there's a large gap of time there. Things aren't that great when we begin The Force Awakens. So Jon and I looked at that time period, and when he knew he wanted The Mandalorian in it, one of the things I told him early on was, “Well, I have this epilogue in Star Wars: Rebels that’s kind of dealing with that time period,” which you've seen at the end with Sabina and Ahsoka going off. So, a lot of those threads start to come together, and then I looked at the bigger body of work that's been done and what's relevant, and a story will emerge out of that."

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on Filoni's Star Wars project as soon as they become available.