It's arguable that no one outside of George Lucas has shaped the Star Wars universe as much as Dave Filoni, the producer and director behind the smash hit The Mandalorian and animated series including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Now, Filoni is getting immortalized in action figure-form as his character Trapper Wolf — the New Republic X-Wing pilot Filoni portrayed in The Mandalorian— when it arrives as part of the fall exclusives available via Hasbro's online store, Hasbro Pulse.

Part of the Star Wars: The Black Series line, the fully articulated figure (with posable legs and arms) presents the bearded Wolf in the classic orange fighter pilot outfit and comes with a helmet and blaster rifle as accessories. The retail price for the figure will be $29.99.

But Filoni's Wolf is only one of three fall specials available via Hasbro Pulse. The high-ticket item ($104.99) is a Catina Showdown playset featuring three figures of the famed barfight from A New Hope: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dr. Evazan, and Ponda Baba (remember kids, starting trouble at a bar for no good reason might end up with you being sliced in half by a Jedi or losing an arm). Rounding out the offerings is a recreation of the Emperor's throne room from Return of the Jedi with a 3.75-inch scale figure of Palpatine ($31.99).

As for the real Feloni, he's busy working on a new live-action Disney+ Star Wars series—including Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett —so it may be a while until he's able to take a breath and play with the toy version of himself. In the meantime, check out the first images of the upcoming Star Wars figures below.

