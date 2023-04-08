Star Wars Celebration Europe is currently in full swing, with new details about the exciting upcoming slate of new movies and Disney+ series revealed over the past two days. This morning we received new details about the highly anticipated Ahsoka series, including the full slate of directors who will helm the episodes about the Togruta Jedi for the streaming service, and show mastermind Dave Filoni spoke at length about it after the showcase concluded.

The series will follow the adventures of Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, who abandoned the Jedi Order following a conspiracy that began during the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, before appearing in Star Wars Rebels and then going on to make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, where she was portrayed by Rosario Dawson.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub after the showcase, Weintraub asked Filoni how many episodes of the show we could expect — with Filoni suggesting between 8 and 10 would be a fair number, as well as adding his thoughts on the run time. Additionally, however, it was also noted that Filoni revealed he would be heavily involved in the writing process - far more than any other Star Wars live-action shows thus far, stating that he would be writing every episode:

"I wrote them all. That was a lot of work. I just know the characters well, so I had to do it."

Who Else Appears in Ahsoka?

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka will continue the character's story arc which began when she joined forces with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin during the second season of that show. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who is executive producing along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy.

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released yesterday and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.