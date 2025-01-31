Fans of Dave Franco (Love Lies Bleeding) know that, every once in a while, he dabbles in directing his own projects. Over the last five years, he helmed The Rental and Somebody I Used to Know. While promoting his new horror movie Together, with his wife Alison Brie (GLOW), Franco spoke to Collider about his future endeavors in cinema, including what his next directing effort might be.

During the interview, Franco revealed to Collider's Steve Weintraub that he's achieved a milestone in his career: "I wrote my first script on my own." The actor, director, and now solo screenwriter revealed, "it's kind of a thriller. Hopefully, that's the next thing I get to do, but I've been sitting on it for a moment." While it was too soon to reveal a title, Franco did admit that he had a certain time frame in mind for when the wheels can start turning on it: "But I'm very excited about it. I think I feel mentally, maybe, kind of towards the end of this year, I'll be ready and have the energy to commit myself to one thing for multiple years."

Alison Brie Is Writing a New Horror Comedy

Brie revealed that they are also in the process of "thinking" about writing more stuff together. For Somebody I Used to Know, Franco not only directed but co-wrote the screenplay with his wife, and Brie herself starred in it. The result was pretty good: the movie scored a 70% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Brie had already tried her hand at co-writing screenplays with Jeff Baena for Spin Me Round and Horse Girl. Now, however, she revealed to Collider that she's working with a new writing partner:

"I'm writing a horror-comedy with a new writing partner, Alice Stanley Jr. She's a playwright. She's so funny. She's so smart. She has stuff in development with Adam McKay. I don't know. We're just in a groove with this horror-comedy. I don't know where it's going to go, but it's wild. It's fun. And we have another idea that we've been talking about, just stating. It's a lot. We're very genre-forward these days. Our minds are very focused on horror and thrillers."

In the meantime, you can check out Collider's review of Together from Sundance. Together sold to NEON and is set to be released on August 1, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. You can stream Franco's previous directing effort on Prime Video.

