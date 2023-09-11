It can always be challenging to live under the shadow of a well-known sibling who is already established in the entertainment industry, but some families happen to have multiple talented performers. While James Franco has been a popular actor ever since the cult success of Freak & Geeks, his younger brother, Dave Franco, has steadily been making a name for himself as a talented comedic actor in his own right.

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Franco has broken through as a director. He helmed both the 2020 independent thriller The Rental and the 2023 romantic comedy Somebody I Used To Know. Here are the top ten best Dave Franco movies ranked.

'Day Shift' (2022)

Netflix’s output of action movies hasn’t been particularly strong, as films like The Gray Man or The Old Guard have felt like they’re emulating other films that have approached similar stories more compellingly. However, 2022’s Day Shift was so ridiculous in its concept that it felt like a throwback to classic 1980s Cannon action movies.

Jamis Foxx stars as a veteran vampire hunter who protects the streets of Los Angeles from unseen threats, and Franco has a hilarious supporting role as his new protégé.

'Superbad' (2007)

Superbad features a plethora of young, up-and-coming actors who were just on the verge of becoming major stars. While Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, and Emma Stone got the biggest boosts to their careers due to their roles in the film, many minor supporting actors also got to showcase their talent.

Among them was Franco, who has a brief (yet memorable) role as the affable “Greg the Soccer Player.” It was Franco’s first film project; he has continued to work with many of his Superbad co-stars throughout his career.

'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Warm Bodies has a creative twist on the classic Romeo & Juliet love story. Set amidst a war between the living and the dead, the film centers on a young zombie (Nicholas Hoult) named “R” who falls in love with the living girl Julie (Teresa Palmer), whose father (John Malkovich) leads a group of humanity’s last survivors, and doesn’t approve of their relationship.

Who knew that we needed the subgenre of “zom-rom-com?” Franco co-stars as Perry, Julie’s ex-boyfriend; after eating Perry’s brains, R begins to access some of his memories about Julie.

'The LEGO Ninjago Movie' (2017)

While both The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie were flat-out satires of popular genres, The LEGO Ninjago Movie was a more straightforward young adult adventure movie that happened to be set within the LEGO universe. The film follows a group of high school best friends who secretly protect the city as elite ninjas. Among them is Lloyd Garmadon (Franco), who struggles with an identity crisis because his father (Justin Theroux) leads the forces of evil.

While all of the LEGO films have a cheeky sense of humor, there are some moments of genuine emotion between Franco and Theroux in The LEGO Ninjago Movie that help balance the tone.

'Now You See Me' (2013)

'Now You See Me takes an inventive spin on the heist movie genre through the use of magic. The film follows an enigmatic group of magicians collectively known as “The Four Horsemen.” They perform elaborate heists to defraud corrupt bureaucrats and business people, and their public performances lead to a media firestorm.

Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and Jack Wilder (Franco) continue to increase the stakes of their heists to gain access to a secret order of magicians known as “The Eye.”

'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

Barry Jenkins’ 2018 masterpiece If Beale Street Could Talk is one of the best films of the 21st century; based on the beloved James Baldwin novel of the same name, the film follows the childhood friends Clementine Rivers (Kiki Layne) and Fonzy Hunt (Stephen James) as they fall in love as they grow older.

Jenkins’ nonlinear, observational style of filmmaking is content to examine the Black experience in New York in the 1970s, and many of the film’s best scenes are set amidst Clementine and Fonzys’ early dates. One of these pivotal memories is when they move into a loft apartment owned by the open-minded landlord Levy (Franco).

'Neighbors' (2014)

Franco got his chance to prove himself as a more pivotal comic actor like his older brother in the Seth Rogen-produced 2014 comedy Neighbors. The absurd premise pits the middle-aged couple Mac (Rogen) and Kelly Radner (Rose Byrne) in a war for dominion of their neighborhood against a frat house of rowdy college boys led by the perpetual partygoer Teddy Sanders (Zac Efron) and his band of hooligans.

Franco co-stars as Teddy’s right-hand man, Pete Regazolli, who surprisingly proves to be slightly more intelligent than the average frat house inhabitant. Franco reprised his role for the sequel Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

'Fright Night' (2011)

It’s rare that remakes of classic horror films from the 1980s ever end up being good; the disastrous reactions to remakes of ‘80s classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Fog, and Friday the 13th have warded many off from ever approaching a new version of a spooky favorite from the decade.

However, 2011’s Fright Night actually did the premise of the 1985 film justice by retaining the integrity of the story, which is essentially “Rear Window with vampires.” Franco captures the essence of a classic high school bully with his performance as the popular kid Mark, who picks on the main character Charley Brewster (Anton Yelchin).

'21 Jump Street' (2012)

21 Jump Street took a fairly unbelievable premise from a classic buddy cop adventure series and turned it on its head; writer/directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller parodied the idea that two police officers could go undercover as high school students with a film that poked fun at Hollywood’s penchant for constantly trying to reinvent familiar favorites.

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as the undercover cops Schmidt and Jenko, with Franco as the school’s top drug dealer (and the cops’ primary target in the investigation), Eric Molson.

'The Disaster Artist' (2017)

While they spent most of their careers working apart, Franco and his brother united their talents for a film about the making of the “best bad movie ever made.” The Disaster Artist examines the incredible true story of aspiring actor Greg Sestero and his friendship with the infamous cult filmmaker Tommy Wiseau throughout the conception, production, and completion of The Room.

The Franco brothers pinpointed exactly what it was about the cult classic that made it such an endearing cult phenomenon that is still enjoyed by audiences today.

