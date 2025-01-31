The Sundance Film Festival is a great opportunity for film buffs to get ahead of the curve and check out some movies that will likely be talked about all year. It's also a great chance to hear about future projects from the stars themselves. In attendance at the event to promote their new horror movie Together, Alison Brie (Community) and Dave Franco (Now You See Me 3) stopped by the Collider interview studio for a chat with Steve Weintraub​​​​​​. They were also happy to talk about several other projects they've got in the works both separately, and well, together.

Brie was excited to share details about The Revisionist, a new drama movie in which she stars with Tom Sturridge (The Sandman), André Holland (Moonlight), and Dustin Hoffman (Megalopolis). The story centers around a writer who starts to get confused after using real people as inspiration for a story and loses touch with reality. She told Collider:

"That was a fantastic shoot. The movie is super cerebral. It was really gratifying. It was another just low-budget passion project for everybody. The dialogue is so great. It almost felt like doing a play. It was really fun. These actors were such good actors. Working with André was so fun, and Alex, as a first-time director, came in really confidently and kind of let us play, which sounds so pretentious, but it was really gratifying as an acting piece. I felt a new freedom I hadn't felt before. That was fun."

Dave Franco Is Entering The "Colleen Hoover-Verse"

Image via Apple TV+

Franco, on the other hand, talked about entering "the Colleen Hoover-verse" with Regretting You, the new book adaptation that also stars Allison Williams (M3GAN), Mason Thames (How to Train Your Dragon) and McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire). The actor told Weintraub that he was "excited to try something new," he explained:

"For Regretting You, in the Colleen Hoover-verse, if you will, I was excited to try something new for me. I've never done a straight drama that's kind of this romantic thing, too. It's scary to put yourself out on a limb and try something new, but I think that's also the reason to do it."

Regretting You is directed by Josh Boone, who's had plenty of experience helming book adaptations for the screen. He previously helmed the massively popular adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars and also directed a couple of episodes of The Stand, a miniseries based on the novel written by Stephen King. Hoover is now one of the hottest names for book adaptations after last year's It Ends With Us became a surprise hit at the box office.

Both The Revisionist and Regretting You have yet to set release dates. Stay tuned at Collider for more news out of Sundance.