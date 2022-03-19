After getting possessed by demons and murdering his Foo Fighters bandmates in Studio 666, Dave Grohl is looking to release the beast through the power of metal. He's releasing a new metal EP under the moniker of Dream Window, a name that should sound familiar for anyone who watched his horror comedy. It's a name shared by the previous victims of the Encino mansion whose frontman killed the rest of the band before they could finish recording an album, resulting in the record being lost forever. Rather than leave it at that, Grohl is bringing that lost record back to life and completing it for release on Friday, March 25.

Grohl got the premise for the Dream Window EP while filming Studio 666. The idea, as Grohl told Variety in an interview, was to create a metal track for the ages that, when finally completed, would unleash the demons in the mansion and ensure hell on Earth. In the fictional universe of the film, the Dream Window frontman took his own life before the demons possessing him could finish the demonic track, leading them to come back 25 years later to use Grohl for the same purpose. All the discussion of the track and the entire album gave Grohl a lot of ideas for what could be an actual metal EP. The "cursed" track, "March of the Insane," was released in February ahead of the film as a teaser for what was to come.

Dream Window is the last piece of this massive project for Grohl, one that he told Collider he initially thought was "f---ing stupid" when first approached about the idea. As time went on though, and they recorded Medicine at Midnight in the creepy Encino mansion, the band decided to lean into the concept, taking inspiration from classic slashers and horror comedies for their own film as well as those old school band movies that thrust rockers into impossible and downright weird situations.

Studio 666 was released earlier this year and starred Grohl and his bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendell, Pat Smear, Chris Shifflet, and Rami Jaffee alongside Whitney Cummings, Jenna Ortega, Will Forte, and Jeff Garlin with B.J. McDowell directing. The film includes a writing credit for the Foo Fighters frontman, who based the film partially on happenings in the mansion, only with more gore, possession, and murdering of his bandmates. Originally, Grohl had planned to get the album ready for when the film came out, but he ended up with only the demonic single in time for its debut.

Grohl will unleash the demons on March 25 when the Dream Window EP releases digitally. A physical release is expected sometime later this year.

