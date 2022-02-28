From director BJ McDonnell and based on a story by Dave Grohl, the bloody and grisly horror comedy Studio 666 follows the rock band Foo Fighters as they movie into an Encino mansion to record their 10th album. Once in the house, Grohl tries to overcome some writer’s block, only to find himself possessed by supernatural forces that not only affect their music, but also threaten the lives of the band.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Grohl talked about how the movie unexpectedly came about, that he grew up watching all the old rock and roll movies, whether he’d ever considered directing this or any other film, how the band ended up on Fraggle Rock, that it took 15 years for him to be comfortable stepping out from behind the drums and up to the microphone, being a proud dad when his teenage daughter joins him on stage to perform, how songwriting inspiration comes from some wild places, whether he knows when he’s written a great song, and how he approaches deciding which crazy path the Foo Fighters might take next.

Collider: I had tremendous fun with this movie. I have to ask, did you come up with this entire concept just so that you could terrorize your bandmates and kill them off, one at a time, without any consequences and blame it on a movie?

DAVE GROHL: Was I living out a lifelong fantasy of murdering the Foo Fighters? Maybe.

I’m sure you’ve all considered it, at one point or another.

GROHL: And I finally got away with it. No. The original idea was so simple and basic. We were in this house, making a record in real life. We moved into this house to make the album. Someone had mentioned, “You guys should make a horror film.” I thought, “That’s fucking stupid. Why would we ever do that?” And then, after writing and demo-ing the music in this house, I thought, “Oh my God, we could do this here, in this creepy old house. Just a simple, low-budget slasher. Nothing too involved.” And I thought, “Okay, the Foo Fighters move into a haunted house to make a record. The house is haunted, I become possessed, kill the whole fucking band, and go solo.” That was the initial pitch. Everyone was like, “Ha ha ha, that would be funny.” And then, we handed that basic idea to some screenwriters, who then exaggerated and elaborated on the original concept. All of a sudden, there were special effects and a table read and an actual director, and it was a six-week shoot. We were like, “Oh my God, we’re making a fucking full length feature film.” That is not something we aspired to do. It just played out that way, and we’re still surprised.

Image via Open Road

RELATED: ‘Studio 666’ Review: It’s Times Like These You Learn to Love Dave Grohl Killing the Foo Fighters

I feel like now horror-comedy band movies needs to be its own genre.

GROHL: First of all, we all grew up watching those rock and roll movies. We all grew up watching A Hard Day’s Night, Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park, Ramones’ Rock ‘n’ Roll High School and Purple Rain. It used to be that artists would not only make music and albums, but they would bounce to this other medium and be an ensemble cast in some ridiculous scenario on screen, nd it was fun. The bands that did that, I loved them even more for doing that, and for taking them outside of that comfortable environment of what you do as a band and doing something else. And it hadn’t been done in such a long time. I feel like we were the right band to do it, but it was not something that we aspired to ever. It just fucking happened.

I also have to ask, how did your guest appearance on Fraggle Rock happen?

GROHL: First of all, I’m not scared of puppets. I grew up a huge fan of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. And then, I was asked to be in the Muppet movie, so I’ve performed with puppets before. We just got the call. First, they called and they said, “Hey, do you wanna do a remake of the Fraggle Rock theme?” We listened to the original and were like, “Okay, what can we do to this to rock it out?” We decided that we were gonna make it the new “Tie Your Mother Down” by Queen. We actually called Brian May from Queen and said, “Hey, we’re doing the Fraggle Rock theme, but it sounds like ‘Tie Your Mother Down.’ Please don’t sue us.” And he was like, “All right, mate. That’s fine.” And then, we wound up filming this performance with the puppets. I’ve gotta to say, being a band for 26 years, it makes it more fun and exciting when you do things that are outside of your wheelhouse, that you never imagined that you would do, and we’ve got a pretty good track record doing just that.

Image via Apple TV+

There are not many folks that can say they were able to successfully make the transition from being what I think is one of the best drummers of all time to being an equally great rock frontman. Back when you did that first Foo Fighters record and went on the first Foo Fighters tour, were you ever nervous about that? Did you ever wonder if it would ever work?

GROHL: Oh my God, it took 15 years before I felt comfortable doing it, for real. It’s one of the reasons why I wanted to do it because I didn’t know if I could. Going from being a drummer, I’m perfectly comfortable sitting behind a drum set and beating the shit out of it for two hours at a time. That’s fine. I have no problem doing that. But there is a vulnerability and an insecurity that goes hand in hand with standing in front of an audience without the drums between you, and it took me a really long time. I eventually just surrendered to the idea that I can only do as much as I can do, so I might as well just be myself while I’m up there. It made things a lot easier, and it really lowered the expectations. Yes, it was really scary, but I did it because I didn’t know I could. The horror film was the same fucking thing. I didn’t walk into the horror film like Marlon Brando walking into Apocalypse Now. I was like, “Hey everybody, I have no idea what I’m doing, so let’s just go for it.”

And you guys are all like decent actors in this movie.

GROHL: Thank you. I’ll tell the guys. They’ll be very happy. We did not feel that way, as we were making the movie. A lot of it felt very unnatural and really uncomfortable. No one’s ordering tuxes for the fucking Oscars on this one. We knew, “Okay, this is something really lighthearted and fun.” You have to remember, we were there to be the Foo Fighters, and we know how to do that. We were given lines and we were given the script and we were working within the parameters of this premise or this story, but for the most part, it was like, “Okay, you guys pretend like you’re making a record.” I know how to do that, just without killing everybody.

Since you do have some directing experience yourself, had you ever considered directing the film? Do you have any interest in trying your hand at directing something like this?

GROHL: I had been asked before, to do that, and I never bit the hook. I was just like, “Oh, that could be kind of cool.” There was once when I got pretty close and was working on pre-production on a movie, that was a movie about rock and roll, but it took so long. I kept telling everyone, “You guys, I have this other job that I have to do. I can’t devote my life to a fucking film. I’m not taking three years away from the Foo Fighters to make a movie. Those are my guys. This is my life. This is my shit.” And there is a really big difference between the turnaround and the reward of being a musician and the interaction with your audience. It’s a trip to me that you have these famous actors that never get to have that immediate or tangible personal connection with the audience, as they’re making their art or their craft.

I can write a song right now, call the guys tomorrow, be in the studio, record it, have it be done by tomorrow night, and then at midnight, put it online, go play a show the next day, and the whole audience is singing along. That kind of creative turnaround is really, really inspiring and it almost fuels your productivity. It makes you more prolific because you know, “I could do this and I’m gonna give it to you as fast as I can.” We made this movie almost two years ago, and it’s finally coming out. There were times where I forgot we made a movie. I’m not kidding. There were times where someone said, “What’s going on with the movie?,” and I was like , “Oh, that’s right. We made a fucking movie, two years ago. I forgot.”

Image via Open Road

RELATED: 'Studio 666' Red Band Trailer Reveals a Demonic Dave Grohl Attacking His Foo Fighters Bandmates

You’ve been performing long enough that now your teenage daughter joins you on stage. Is that just a totally proud dad moment, or do you get more nervous for her than anything you’ve ever felt nervous about for yourself?

GROHL: All of the above. The funny thing is, she doesn’t get nervous at all. We could walk out on stage in front of 85,000 people and I’m bouncing around like, “Okay, let’s do this.” I’ll look at her and be like, “Are you doing you okay?” And she’s like, “Yeah, dad, I’m fine.” I’m like, “Really? Wow. How do you do that?” But yes, it’s a very proud papa moment, every time we do it. It’s weird. I sometimes look at it like, “How long have I fucking been doing this? Oh my God, I feel like Abraham Lincoln giving the Gettysburg Address.” It’s 31 years later, oh my gosh.

One of the fun things about this movie is that it also addresses the whole mysterious, secret world of songwriting. When you’re not a songwriter, it’s hard to understand how someone can write the lyrics and music of a song, and just know how to put it all together. Have you ever felt something like possession, where you just don’t know where the song came from?

GROHL: I have had songs come from dreams. I’ve had lyrics come from dreams, and I’ve had melodies from dreams. I’m a crazy vivid dreamer. I always have been. I have this lucid dreaming life, where I could be in a dream, know I’m dreaming, and stay in the dream. I can actually fucking do that. It’s great. But an evil spirit handing me a melody? No. Inspiration comes from wild places. It comes from beautiful places. It comes from dark places. I have never experienced writer’s block mostly because I haven’t written a song because I have to. I don’t walk into a studio and think, “Oh fuck, I’ve gotta come up with 10 hits right now. Let’s see what happens.” The band won’t go make a record unless it’s time to make a record. And when I say that, that means, we all feel like it’s coming and we’ve got another record in us. For the past 26 years, we really have always said, “If this is the last record we ever make, we’ll be the happiest people in the world because look at what we’ve achieved. Look at what we’ve done. Look at all the music that we’ve shared with all those people.” We always say, “Okay, this could be the last one.” And then, we go on the road for a year and a half and I’m like, “I’m never doing that again.” And two months later, I call everybody and I’m like, “Hey, I’ve got some songs I think we should record.” It’s been that way for a quarter of a century.

Image via Open Road

How weird was it to have that scene with Whitney Cummings singing your song literally in your face?

GROHL: It was incredibly awkward, but at the same time, outrageously funny because she’s Whitney Cummings. She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life. And she’s brilliant. She’s smart. She’s funny. She’s beautiful. She’s the ultimate woman. I love her so much. She’s so great.

It also feels like you must have had that happen. Some fan somewhere you’ve been must have done that to you, at some point.

GROHL: I have had people recite the lyrics back to me, and as awkward and uncomfortable as I feel, I always know, in that moment, they’re sharing it with me for a reason and I’m grateful.

Do you know when you really just hit it and you’ve got a great song?

GROHL: Yes.

Are you always a self-doubter who thinks your songs are terrible and you can’t release them, or do you always know when they’re good?

GROHL: You don’t always know. When I wrote “Times Like These,” I was like, “Okay, I think this is a good song. I think this is one of the best songs I’ve written.” When I wrote “These Days,” I was like, “Okay, I think this is a good song.” A song like “Everlong,” I was like, “Okay, this is cool.” I didn’t realize the connection people would have with it, but I was proud of what I’d written. A song like “Best of You,” I threw that one away. I was like, “It says ‘best of you’ too many times.” And then, someone was like, “What happened to that song that says ‘best of you’ 10,000 times? You should keep that one.” I was like, “Okay.” It goes back and forth. Sometimes you just know. It depends. If I write a song that touches myself, I feel very happy and I consider it something important. A lot of those songs don’t necessarily connect with other people, so it depends on how you gauge the song. But yes, there are some times where I write it and it comes really quickly and I’m like, “Okay, that works. That’s a good song.” But not all the time.

Image via Open Road

What is the next wild swing that you’re hoping to take? Is there something you’d still like to try?

GROHL: No fucking clue, and that’s how we roll. People sometimes ask us, “What’s next?,” and I don’t know. Three years ago, if you’d asked me, “What’s next?,” I definitely wouldn’t have said, “A horror film.” I wouldn’t have said, “I’m gonna write a biography and make a horror film.” I wouldn’t have said that. Those opportunities just appear, and you decide whether that’s where you wanna go, and you go in that direction. I’m a restless soul. I have a hard time sitting still, just so you know. If something seems like it would be fun, then great. That’s such a simple, trite answer, but it’s true. I would hate to enter into something that wouldn’t be enjoyable. I wanna spend as much time as I can, in the short time I have on this earth, doing things that are enjoyable and rewarding in some way, so those are the things that I pick.

Studio 666 is now playing in theaters.

Dave Grohl Gets Possessed in New 'Studio 666' Trailer More like Dave Ghoul.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email