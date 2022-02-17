The film industry lost a titan this week in the great Ivan Reitman. Reitman was remembered as a generous, creative filmmaker who identified a new generation of comedy stars and changed what “blockbuster entertainment” could look like. Reitman’s great comedies Ghostbusters, Meatballs, and Stripes are remembered as absolute classics; even when you look at his second tier comedies, you’re talking about beloved favorites like Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, and Twins.

Although he’s largely associated with these iconic favorites, Reitman was a more versatile artist than he’s given credit for. Reitman was active within the industry up until his death. His 2014 film Draft Day became a surprise favorite among football fans despite its poor box office performance, and he continued to produce films for his son Jason Reitman, including last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Reitman made films that lasted, and his unique mix of optimism and wackiness feel like a novelty within an industry that’s often cynical.

Reitman’s 1993 film Dave doesn’t seem like anything special based on the synopsis alone. It’s a film that has a likable lead performance, a stacked cast of movie stars, playful jokes about the American presidency, and a tame enough romance to earn a PG-13. However, Dave is quietly a very subversive film that could have easily been an all-time disaster. Dave is a human story that also has a comforting message about having empathy in political discourse. It’s somehow a political comedy that’s not meant to offend; it's too sincere to be a straight satire, but too genuine to be a farce.

While making an optimistic movie about American democracy (or America in general) was a lot easier in the 1990s than it is today, it’s not like political divisiveness is purely a product of the Trump era. Tensions that split down party lines were active during the Clinton years, and filmmakers were called to commentate on hot button subjects of debate. It’s not like Dave doesn’t address any serious issues. It’s inherently a story about corruption, wealth disparity, homelessness, and foreign outreach. What made Dave so charming is the truths it presents are simple; it's the rare people that are kind and humble that make the best leaders. A little empathy goes a long way.

Dave’s idealistic hero isn’t a simple laughingstock destined for screwball misadventures. Dave Kovic (Kevin Kline) works to help desperate people find jobs at a temporary employment agency, and he’s heartbroken to see those who don’t recognize their value. The fact that Dave works in the Washington D.C. area is merely a coincidence. However, it allows him to impersonate the incumbent President William Harrison Mitchell (also Kline), who looks identically like him, as a side gig.

Ironically, it’s only because the fluke of being the leader of the free world’s doppelganger that gets Dave to recognize the value he looks for in others. Sadly, the actual President Mitchell isn’t as generous as the warm-hearted Dave. Mitchell is grossly corrupt and out of touch with any issues that the American public cares about, and it’s not like Reitman definitively associates Mitchell with any specific party, viewpoint, or issue. He’s simply useless and uncaring, and it's not a controversial take to say that he’s utterly unfit for office.

Mitchell’s reign comes to an abrupt conclusion after he suffers from a heart attack during an affair with a staffer, which ironically comes after he delivers an ignorant speech. Mitchell’s top Secret Service agent Duane Stevensen (Ving Rhames) knows that news of both the President’s secret pastime and critical condition would only incite chaos, and so he comes up with a last minute fix. The average guy Dave will act in the President’s place until he recovers.

Reitman doesn’t steer away from the inherent gags you’d see when a guy like Dave starts working at the White House. He doesn’t know where things are! His speeches are weird! He’s surprised by the big showers! A tamer comedy would’ve built this entire narrative around these sorts of antics, but Dave quickly shows the real stakes and the goodness within Dave himself. Dave’s first concern isn’t anything to do with his responsibilities as a leader; he’s just uncomfortable about deceiving the First Lady Ellen (Sigourney Weaver).

It’s so refreshing to see a ‘90s broad comedy that treats its female characters with respect (something that Reitman has always done, even during the fraternal days of the National Lampoon crowd). Ellen is an active character and the film doesn’t treat her as the butt of a joke. She’s not a fool and learns of the deception early on, and she becomes an ally to Dave as he tries to manage the unimaginable pressure of being President. Ellen is in the same shoes that Dave is: she previously never had a voice due to the absence of her husband. Ellen’s lack of prior action is explained not through some miraculous change on her part, but because she’s finally treated with dignity and given the chance to have a say. That’s rare for a female politician.

Dave and Ellen are united in the film’s theme that sometimes the most simple solution is most the most effective. Be a nice person! Politics aren’t that straightforward, and Dave’s presidency doesn’t go without resistance. Dave has to undo Mitchell’s veto of a labor bill defunding homeless shelters and play political games in order to introduce the radical idea that every American should have a job. Reitman shows how frustratingly novel Dave’s administration is.

Dave is a film that doesn’t turn its side characters into caricatures either. Just as Dave and Ellen leap at the opportunity to make a difference, the Vice President Gary Nance (Ben Kingsley) is similarly voiceless. Nance was considered by Mitchell to be a “necessary addition” to his cabinet in order to appeal to voters of color. The only difference is that Nance is actually qualified to lead, and Dave recognizes that he’s the experienced politician who the country actually needs. Dave also sees that while pure in his intentions, he’s playing a role in a deception.

The villain is Bob Alexander (Frank Langella), and like the rest of the characters his viewpoints are broad without being unrealistic. Bob is a corrupt, advantageous career politician, and while Langella has fun chewing the scenery, there’s nothing about him that feels out of place in the current news cycle. His seamless ability to mask his intentions is actually spooky. The film is filled with authentic characters like this, including Bob’s ally Allan Reed (Kevin Dunn), Dave’s coworker Murray Blum (Charles Grodin), and an extended cast that includes such names as Laura Linney, Stephen Root, and Faith Prince.

Reitman was doing what he always did with Dave. He made a smart, intelligent comedy with a creative premise and enough subtext to go deeper than wacky antics. The fact that he’s taking on the most controversial topics imaginable wasn’t an issue, and it showed what a brave filmmaker Reitman was. He should be remembered as an innovator that proved that just because a film is broadly accessible doesn’t mean it can’t have something to say.

