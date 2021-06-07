After the first teaser was released late last month, FXX has dropped the first official trailer for the second season of Dave, which premieres on June 16. New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on FXX.

Dave follows the semi-fictionalized exploits of real-life rapper Lil Dicky as he tries to become famous. The series stars Lil Dicky, as well as Taylor Misiak, GaTa, Andrew Santino, Travis “Taco” Bennet and Christine Ko. Several big-name celebrities have had cameos in the first season, including Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian. This new trailer teases appearances by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, showing that the sophomore season will be just as star-studded. The series is created by David Burd (Lil Dicky) and Jeff Schaffer.

While May’s teaser for Dave’s second season didn’t actually show footage from the show but rather just a self-contained skit involving an ant-eater trying to get across the street, this new trailer showcases the feel of the second season. It seems that this time around, Lil Dicky is becoming more respected as a rapper but starting to lose his creative flow. Struggling to create new music, Lil Dicky must now navigate a life that he always dreamed of but wasn’t expecting. The trailer also depicts the rapper dealing with his pushy manager, his parents, and kids at a Bar Mitzvah.

While the first half of the first season of Dave received a mixed reaction from critics, many outlets noted that the season improved vastly as it went on. The series now has a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is one of FXX’s most highly anticipated shows. While the show is already well-liked by many, the main character was highly criticized in the first season for the ungrateful way he treats his friends and how he puts fame over artistry. While nothing has been confirmed, it seems that some of the ideations featured in the show that ended up getting criticized in the past may be critiqued in the second season.

On June 16, audiences will be getting a double dose of Dave when the first two episodes of the second season drop. The rest of the episodes will be released weekly on FXX and FX on Hulu. Season one is currently available to stream on FX on Hulu. Check out the official trailer for season 2 below:

