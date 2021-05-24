No need to fear: FXX’s Dave Season 2 trailer is finally here. Dropping rhymes hot as fire with a unique style, Dave is back for a season guaranteed to be wild. Set to win all your hearts with his amazing tune, Season 2’s trailer tells us that it’s coming this June.

The trailer shows us rapper and comedian Dave Burd trying to cross a busy avenue while holding an ant-eater — until they get hit by a car and set a bizarre chain of events in motion. During a lot of slow-motion and aerial shots, we get to watch as dozens of cars get involved in the accident, with fruits exploding everywhere, criminal convicts escaping a police vehicle, and a huge explosion launching Dave and the ant-eater on the skies. Dave and the anteater dance graciously on the void, until they fall, unharmed, over a taco truck.

DAVE "Dave's First" Episode 2 (Airs Wednesday, March 4) -- Pictured: (l-r) GaTa as "GaTa", Dave Burd as Dave. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FX

The bizarre trailer is just a taste of the FXX show about a neurotic 20-year-old man who’s convinced he’s destined to become one of the greatest rappers of all time. Created by Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky, the comedy series is loosely based on the rapper’s personal history, with a lot of exaggeration added to the mix for the sake of good jokes. Season 1 featured a lot of guest appearances from big celebrities, such as Ninja, Angela Yee, and Justin Bieber, which set a high bar for Season 2.

Co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, Dave is produced by Kevin Hart and Greg Mottola. Season 2 premieres June 16 on FXX, with weekly episodes dropping next day over at FX on Hulu. Season 1 is currently fully available on FX on Hulu. Check the crazy Season 2 trailer below:

