Season 3 of FXX's Dave will see a new face join Dave Burd on tour. Variety reports that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet has joined the cast this time around in a recurring role, and she'll get a hefty amount of screen time centered around her character in a multi-episode arc.

Dave is based on the life and career of Burd, best known by his rap moniker Lil Dicky, as he tries to rise to hip hop superstardom. Convinced he can become the greatest rapper alive, it often follows his neurotic antics and the struggles of everyone around him as he tries to scratch and claw his way to the top. Season 2 saw Dave struggle to compose a debut album that will put him on the map all while getting over a breakup with his girlfriend and navigating a conflict with his hype man Davionte "GaTa" Ganter as he looks to strike out on his own in the rap world. The series earned a renewal earlier this year thanks to the high marks Burd's second outing garnered.

Bennet joins an established cast headlined by Burd alongside his real-life hype man GaTa and producer Benny Blanco, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, Travis "Taco" Bennett, and Christine Ko. Bennet's set to play Robyn, a photographer from Wisconsin who runs into Dave while he's in the middle of a tour. While plot details for Season 3 are currently under wraps, the mini-arc suggests that Dave will be traveling around the country to promote his album after his attempts to break through at the VMAs were overshadowed by a surprise drop from Arianna Grande.

Image via ABC

RELATED: FX's 'Fleishman is in Trouble' Sets Hulu Premiere Date for November

For eight years, Bennet appeared as Daisy "Sky" Johnson, better known as Quake, in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and she's reprised that role throughout a number of other appearances in shorts and television movies. Before that, though, she enjoyed her first recurring role in CMT's Emmy-nominated series Nashville. She's since been the star of DreamWorks' Abominable and will next be heard in the follow-up series Abominable and the Invisible City later this year as well as in The Silk Road Rally with Sharon Horgan and J.K. Simmons.

Dave hails from Burd and co-creator Jeff Schaffer and is produced by FX Productions. Kevin Hart joins the duo as an executive producer through his Hartbeat Productions alongside Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson.

There's no premiere date yet for Season 3 of Dave. All episodes are currently available to stream on Hulu and you can check out the trailer for Season 2 below.