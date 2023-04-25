He's Lil Dicky, the white Jewish comedian/rapper with so many insecurities, they would fill up the basement of his parents' suburban Pennsylvania home. He's also Dave Burd, the title character of FXX's autobiographical sitcom Dave, now in its third season. Since its debut in 2020, Dave has been one of the network's most successful series, giving the cable network's other critically acclaimed show, Atlanta, a run for its money. A big part of Dave's appeal is Burd's unflinching honesty, from his willingness to acknowledge his physical peculiarities (there's a reason his rapper name is Lil Dicky), to his unabashed candor when it comes to displaying the neuroses and maladjustments that plague his psyche and continue to stunt his emotional growth. Viewers tune in to laugh — and just as frequently cringe — at Dave's misadventures as a muddled Caucasian with a middle-class upbringing intent on staking his claim in an African American dominated urban music domain.

Burd's Dave is someone who not only craves a place in the world of rap, but who also thinks he deserves a seat there, and his constant blunders along the way are what make him both embarrassing and endearing. For the first two seasons of Dave, Lil Dicky struggled, fell, and fell again. But now, in season three, the mop-headed hip hop artist has finally — and somewhat inexplicably — broken through, with fame and fortune finally within his grasp. That also means a whole new set of issues with which Lil Dicky must contend. Welcome to the "be careful what you wish for" season of Dave.

Is There Anyone Dave Can Trust?

In the series' first two seasons, Dave was a deluded, hapless dreamer, reluctantly buoyed by his despairing manager and college buddy Mike (Andrew Santino), who spent his time trying to make Lil Dicky happen while assuring Dave's parents (Gina Hecht and David Paymer), without bursting into laughter, that no one would try and scalp tickets to any of Dicky's concerts. There was also Dave's "hype man" and mentor GaTa (played by the rapper/actor himself), who struggled to find the energy to care enough about helping the inept white guy navigate the hip hop music realm, including schooling Dave on his dangerous misuse of the Crip gang hand gesture.

In the show's current season, with Lil Dicky finally achieving big time recognition, Mike and GaTa are still along for the ride, but now they're working overtime to keep their friend from falling all over himself now that the spotlight is shining brightly on the little rapper who could. Any move that gets the wrong kind of attention could send Dave back to the obscurity of his Philly apartment. It's these shifts in Dave's career trajectory and his cohorts' roles that also bring a new, slightly darker tone to the show. For starters, Lil Dicky the rapper now has an actual fan base, which makes it harder for Dave to know who to trust. Women who wouldn't have fluttered an eyelash at him in the past are suddenly wanting to take him to bed.

True to Dave's obsessive paranoia, instead of being able to let go and enjoy the carnal possibilities before him, he worries about picking up a sexually transmitted disease, prompting him to order a protective latex garment called the "Scroguard" from an online vendor. The Scroguard is actually a metaphor for Dave's need to protect himself from the good things he always hoped to enjoy from being famous, but deep inside, he feels he still doesn't deserve. During a cross-country tour, Dave meets a young woman (Clara Carlo) in the parking lot of a dusty Texas cowtown bar, and he's instantly drawn to her, mainly because she tells him she has no idea who he is. He feels like this attractive girl is genuinely interested in him and not his celebrity status, so he lowers his guard (no pun intended) and follows her to a house party where he hangs out with the young woman and some of her friends. It isn't long before Dave finds out this woman knows exactly who he is and has been feigning ignorance simply to get him into bed, dashing his hopes for finding a soul mate. To add insult to injury, the only thing the friends at the party want is to see Lil Dicky's private parts, so they literally rip off Dave's clothes, leaving him fully exposed, physically and symbolically, except for the latex covering his most vulnerable area. The scene is played for laughs, but there's a certain sadness to it, as Dave for the first time faces the realization that he's no longer seen as a human being, but as a sort of circus sideshow oddity.

An Inflated Ego Costs Dave Friendships

Image via FXX

In addition to Dave struggling to adapt to his new life in a fishbowl, in this season, he's also learning hard lessons about keeping his growing ego in check. In the show's second episode, Dave struggles to direct a music video that tells the story of his crush on a girl from his adolescence. The video, shot on location at Dave's parents' home, is a predictably chaotic mess, with Dave being in way over his head, his mother accidentally swallowing her hearing aids, and the child actors on set causing scheduling issues due to juvenile labor laws. When Dave's best childhood girlfriend Brittany (Jane Levy) arrives on set to reconnect with her now famous buddy, she asks for a cameo in his production, prompting Dave to re-imagine the video's entire concept to accommodate the inclusion of the woman for whom he secretly pined as an awkward teen. But when Brittany realizes the video's tone paints her as the villain who broke young Dave's heart, she quits. "I'm not gonna be a prop in your female demographic video," she tells Dave, who gets a sudden, uncomfortable dose of reality. "I really love you. It doesn't seem to matter to you at all," she says as she walks away. Dave has not only lost the lead actress in his video, but the friendship of a woman he's known for over two decades, and he's forced to acknowledge how his self-centeredness has fractured a genuinely good relationship.

Social Media Missteps and Bad Behavior

Image via FXX

As if dealing with trust issues and broken bonds aren't big enough challenges for Dave, his newfound stardom has made him vulnerable to social media missteps and would-be goons looking to victimize him. A simple tweet of "Holla at ya boy!" in response to a post by rapper Killer Mike has Dave fearful that he's done something offensive that will incur the rapper's wrath, and Dave looks to his emotional support human, GaTa, to talk him through the potential ramifications. In the midst of this extremely "Generation Alpha" conflict, a group of muggers steals a $250,000 chain loaned to Dave by Rick Ross. Unable to call the police to report the incident for fear it will generate bad publicity, Dave and GaTa must negotiate with the robbers to get the chain back. The price? A free Lil Dicky rap verse the thieves can use for their own recording, and yet another reminder of Dave's transformation from human being to a commodity available for trade.

Future episodes of Dave look to focus further on Lil Dicky's skirmishes underneath the harsh klieg lights of popularity and notoriety, including a fall on the stairs on his way to the Met Gala that becomes a paparazzi feeding frenzy, as well as more uncomfortable encounters with socially awkward fans. But while Dave continues to bring the laughs, this season is also a sobering examination of the less-than-joyful trappings of super stardom. It will be interesting to see how the real Dave Burd chooses to handle some of these more difficult themes. Will Lil Dicky realize that everything he always wanted is less than the sum of its parts? Will his own incompetence ultimately sabotage his dreams? Or will he find a way to make it all work for him? Whatever ultimate path Dave chooses to take this season, there's no doubt viewers will be laughing and wincing at the same time.