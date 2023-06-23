Since Dave's initial release back in 2020, the hit comedy series has been pulling in some A-list celebrity guests, with Dave Burd (most commonly known as Lil Dicky) starring as himself in a comedy show that sees the fictionalized version of Burd embarking on a quest to become the world's greatest rapper. To conclude Season 3 with an even more outrageous cameo, Brad Pitt and Drake appeared to join Burd in an epic conclusion. Available exclusively on Hulu, the season finale of the show's third season is now also available on YouTube.

The third season sees Dave looking for love while subsequently headlining his first-ever tour. Before the final episode, the show featured well-known guest stars who joined the titular character on his tour, including Machine Gun Kelly, Rachel McAdams, Demi Lovato, Megan Fox, and Rick Ross. But the finale, however, was able to pull out what was considered to be the show's biggest celebrity guests yet: Bullet Train actor Pitt and influential R&B figure Drake.

Dave has been one of FXX's most successful series ever, owing to the show's comedic premise. But what made the show a standout is its focus on its character's life (which resembles Lil Dicky's rise to prominence), who was trying to have a place in a music domain that is widely dominated by African-American personalities. Dave struggled to make it in the hip-hop world during the first two seasons; fortunately, in Season 3, he finally broke through, so much so that he's already on his first tour.

Image via FXX

RELATED: This Is Really What 'Dave' Season 3 Is All About

How did FXX's Small Series Manage to Draw In Such Big Names?

Season 3 features quite an extraordinary number of cameos, with Travis Barker, Jack Harlow, and Finneas O'Connell appearing in Dave's equally extraordinary (and celebrity-filled) life. Seasons 1 and 2 are also filled with Hollywood A-listers, such as Macklemore, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X, to name only a few. But how did the FXX series manage to get well-known actors and actresses? Burd, who also serves as the show's creator, said in an exclusive interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub that those people "just love the show" and that it didn't require "insane maneuvering" to persuade them to do it, which, in his opinion, "speaks to the greatness of the show."

The entire final episode of the third season is available to watch below.