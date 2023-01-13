Rapper and comedian Dave Burd was busy hyping up Season 3 of his hit FX comedy Dave today at its Television Critics Association appearance today in Pasadena after a long hiatus. While the big news is that the new season finally has a premiere date, Burd also unveiled the full list of guest stars that are set to appear throughout this latest run of episodes. The show has always been known for pulling in massive stars, usually from throughout the rap industry, to make cameos, but the crew behind the hit comedy pulled out an exciting new batch of celebrities who will crop up throughout Lil Dicky's on-screen tour.

Burd appeared on stage alongside his fellow cast members and crew including series co-creator Jeff Schaffer and pulled out a literal list of guests that he claims make up only "a fraction" of the names who will make appearances as fictionalized versions of themselves. The names include Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker. Once again, it's a mostly rap and music-centric list with a mix of industry veterans like Usher, Ross, and Lovato as well as newer artists like Kelly, though Dave also landed the Emmy and Oscar-nominated Cheadle fresh off his recent appearance in Noah Baumbach's White Noise. Fox will likely be appearing alongside her fiancé Kelly, sharing the screen once again after starring together in Good Mourning.

Season 3 sees Dave on his first-ever tour as the headliner, going all over the country and looking for love along the way. During their travels, he and the crew find out firsthand that the cultural landscape of the country is far more diverse than they could've possibly imagined. It's a trip that will put their relationships to the test as they face the pressures of the road.

Imag via FXX

RELATED: FX Chairman Says Peak TV is Coming to an End

Dave Season 3 Plans to Go Bigger With More Music Than Ever Before

With more settings at their disposal, Dave Season 3 is massively expanding in scale compared to the more contained first two seasons. The tour also sets up for the most musically-focused season of the show to date with Burd promising far more songs than before when the show returns. Despite facing challenges on-screen and coming off a season full of relationship struggles, Burd believes this latest run of episodes brought out the best in everyone, saying during the TCA conference "There was a lot of camaraderie... this season, we're really banded together as a gang of fun friends." That's not to say being cramped on tour buses and having little time to rest doesn't totally affect the characters though. "You see us struggling on the bus, trying to keep it clean," Burd's good friend and co-star Gata said. Christina Ko concurred, adding "No one kept it clean."

Dave also stars Burd's real-life producer Benny Blanco, Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, and Travis "Taco" Bennett. Burd and Schaffer both executive produce alongside Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson.

Dave Season 3 premieres on FXX on April 5. A trailer isn't available yet, but you can check out the Season 2 trailer below.