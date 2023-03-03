The series following the fictionalized telling of rapper Lil Dicky’s rise to fame must be making great cheese like parmesan, since it has been renewed for a third season. Dave, with its strange hyperreality, surreal dream sequences, emotional drama, and relatable comedy, tells the dizzying tale of a young, upper-middle-class man who decides he must prove his skills by becoming one of the greatest rappers of all time. That's a feat that comes with plenty of unexpected hurdles, all of which he must face while chasing his dream, even if it means becoming a human billboard, bargaining with South Korean police, and landing an NBA star in the hospital.

Here's everything we know so far about Dave Season 3, including the release date, the recently-released trailer, the impressive guest cast list, and more!

When and Where Is Dave Season 3 Releasing?

Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky) announced via his Instagram page that filming of the comedy series’ third season had wrapped on December 22, 2022. Less than a year since the second season aired, Dave Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 5, 2023, on FXX with a two-episode season premiere. Season 3 of the surreal comedy series will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu, which is where you can also find the first two seasons and catch up on the strange, neurotic, dizzying hijinx that the rapper and his friends find themselves in on their way to fame.

Watch the Dave Season 3 Teaser Trailer

On March 1, 2023, FX released the official teaser trailer for Season 3 of Dave, which is made with Lil Dicky’s famous surreal style. The teaser follows a curly tumbleweed of the rapper's hair bounding across a number of landscapes to the tune of Johnny Lee’s "Looking For Love in All the Wrong Places". Eventually, the video cuts to Lil Dicky and GaTa singing along to the country tune while driving down a dirt road in an enormous pink tour bus, which nearly crashes as the tumbleweed hits the windshield. While the teaser doesn’t tell us much about the coming season, it hints at the rapper setting off on his first-ever tour, and the wildly different places that he will visit.

What Will Dave Season 3 be About?

The third season’s official synopsis goes like this:

Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

In the first two seasons of Dave, the rapper dealt with his fear of success, of failure, of losing his friends, and a heartbreak that impacted his ability to make music. At the end of Season 2, we saw Dave evolve, as well as realize what he was risking losing if he didn’t come back down to earth and stop doing the worst to become first. The series has gotten increasingly surreal, with the rapper having visions of eating his friend's body parts, meeting an alien-like version of himself in an alternate dimension of musical meditation, and attempting to undergo a medical procedure mid-song while on live TV. Given the rapper's unique visual style, fans are certainly expecting things to get even weirder in Season 3.

Which Cast Members are Back In Dave Season 3?

David Burd will of course return to portray himself. The rapper rose to fame in 2013 following the release of the music video for his song "Ex-Boyfriend" on YouTube. The song, which details the emotions felt when meeting your girlfriend's hotter ex-boyfriend, amassed over one million views in twenty-four hours, making Lil Dicky a viral success. Burd went from writing copy for an advertising agency to writing lyrics for his debut album, Professional Rapper, which was released two years later. In the following years, Lil Dicky would go on to collaborate with artists like Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, and Brendon Urie. Additionally, he partnered with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to create a song focusing on the environment and the effects of climate change. In March 2020, Dave premiered, depicting a fictionalized version of the rapper's rise to fame. Many aspects of the show stay true to Lil Dicky’s real-life story, including his upbringing, advertising career, and the medical condition that led to his stage name.

GaTa, like Burd, portrays a heightened version of himself in the series. Prior to working with Lil Dicky, GaTa toured with Lil Wayne and Gym Class Heroes as a hype man. While working on his own rapping career, he started the music label G.E.D. alongside Tyga and Schoolboy Q. Since appearing in Dave, GaTa has made a name for himself as an actor, appearing in a number of television series, as well as portraying the eccentric, incense-burning character Leo in the 2022 comedy film Good Mourning. At the end of Dave Season 2, GaTa and Lil Dicky reconciled after a heated falling out. In an attempt to show his friend how much he means to him, Lil Dicky asked Gata to perform alongside him at the VMA’s.

Andrew Santino will return as Mike, Lil Dicky's friend and manager. In the previous seasons, we saw Mike quit his day job to manage the rapper full-time. Often feeling out of place in the rap world, he began to explore his options of managing other clients. Santino began his acting career in 2008 with small roles in films and television. Some may recognize him as the man who buys Andy’s boat in The Office (US version). The stand-up comedian is also known for his portrayal of Officer Hank in the 2018 stoner-comedy film Game Over, Man!, as well as the recurring character Casey in This Is Us. Along with stand-up comedy tour dates the actor has a number of upcoming projects, including a recurring role in the comedy series Beef.

Travis Bennett, who portrays the character Elz, returns as the successful producer and Dave's friend. In the first two seasons, the friends dealt with the struggles of rising to fame and growing apart. Season 3 will see them back together and reaching for new heights. Bennet, who is also known as Taco, rose to fame with his role in the mind-bending sketch comedy series Loiter Squad alongside Tyler the Creator. Most recently, the actor portrayed Omar in the 2023 romantic comedy You People alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. Emma, portrayed by Christine Ko, will return as the creative mind behind Lil Dicky’s graphic design and photography. Christine Ko has appeared in numerous television series, including Stumptown, Master of None, and Hawaii Five-0. Most recently, she appeared as the recurring character Nina in Only Murders in the Building and portrayed Lily in The Handmaid’s Tale. Ko has a number of upcoming projects, including the horror film Don’t Open the Door, which follows a man cursed with love.

It is likely that Taylor Misiak will return as Ally, the one who got away. Ally had previously shot down Dave’s attempts to reconcile their romantic relationship, though her reaction to seeing Dave’s performance at the VMA’s has sparked theories that she may have changed her mind. Misiak first worked with Lil Dicky for his 2017 music video for the song Pillow Talking, which is known as one of the most expensive music videos ever made due to the cost of its special effects. The Ten Year Old Tom actress has mainly appeared in television, most recently as Morgan Watterworth in the Paramount+ comedy series Players, which follows a League of Legends team through a cut-throat competition.

Fans are hoping to see Benny Blanco in Season 3. In previous seasons, Blanco portrayed himself, a record producer and close friend of Burd’s. In the show, the pair's friendship pushes the limits of bromance in ridiculously immature and wonderfully strange ways. Blanco’s debut single was his 27th song as a writer to make the Billboard Top 10. As an award-winning producer, who contributed to the sale of over 500 records, Blanco is accomplished and wildly talented. It is also likely we will see David Paymer (Get Shorty) and Gina Hecht (Mork & Mindy) in Season 3 as Don and Carol, Dave’s supportive, and adorably bickering parents. Chloe Bennet (Agents of SHIELD) will reportedly be joining the cast in Season 3 in a recurring role as Robyn, a photographer who meets Dave on tour.

Who's Guest Starring In Dave Season 3?

In the first two seasons of Dave, audiences were treated to a number of special guests appearing in the series as themselves, including Lil Nas X, Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Beiber, Lil Yachty, Macklemore, Doja Cat, and the Tower of Power himself, Kareem Abdul… Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The upcoming third season will be no different, with Burd revealing the guest cast during his TCA panel. Audiences can expect appearances from Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, Travis Barker, and more.

Who's Making Dave Season 3?

Dave was co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer. Schaffer is a successful writer and producer known for his work on Seinfeld, EuroTrip, The League, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The pair masterfully balance their creative comedy styles and are able to craft something mesmerizingly strange, powerfully emotional, and truly unique in the process. Burd and Schaffer are also executive producers on the series alongside Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, Saladin K. Patterson, James Shin, Scooter Braun, Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola, Luvh Rakhe, Scott Manson, and Ben Sinclair.