After a long hiatus, FX is finally bringing Dave back to Season 3. During today's Television Critics Association presentation, the network announced that the new batch of episodes from the award-winning series are coming sooner rather than later, with the first two premiering in the very first week of April. In the beginning of the series, creator and star Dave Burd (also known as real-life rapper and comedian Lil Dicky) set out to convince himself – and the world — that he could be one of the best rappers ever. In the new season, Dave is now headlining a tour, which means he’ll start seeing the world in a whole different way.

And that’s not an exaggeration: Aside from the comedy, Dave will also use its trademark blunt approach to fame (now on a bigger scale), and the new episodes will see the protagonist discover how becoming famous puts a pressure on his relationships, especially when it comes to love life and friendships. Who really loves you, and who just wants to be seen with you? The new episodes will also look pretty different, as Dave learns firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is.

Stars All Around, One More Time

As fans know, another thing that we can look forward to in the new season is lots of cameos from people you never saw coming. In the previous episodes, stars like Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Doja Cat, Kourtney Kardashian, J Balvin, Young Thug, Marshmello, and many, many others were featured in the story. Now that Dave is on the road, we’re bound to see some more unexpected famous cameos.

Imag via FXX

RELATED: 'Agents of SHIELD' Star Chloe Bennet Boards 'Dave' Season 3 at FXX

Back when Dave premiered in 2020, it quickly became one of FXX’s biggest hits, drawing more than one million viewers per episode – a whopping number for a new series with an independent look and feel. In 2021, Dave himself teased Season 3 to Deadline and said he was “creating the funniest season that anyone’s ever made of television.” He also said he’d love to have Kanye West in the show, but a lot has changed since then… We’ll have to wait a little to find out how all of that played out.

Dave is created, written, starred, and executive produced by David Burd, who rose to prominence after one of his music videos became a viral hit on YouTube. He gained international fame with his hit single “Freaky Friday”, which also showcased some of his comedic timing and paid a bit of homage to the 2003 Lindsay Lohan-Jamie Lee Curtis body-swapping comedy.

FXX premieres Dave with two episodes on April 5. You’ll also be able to stream new episodes on Hulu the day after they premiere. While we wait for an official trailer to be unveiled, we can always remember this surreal trailer for Season 2 that we're still not over two years later: