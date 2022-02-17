Dave Burd and Benny Blanco are set to get back in the studio for another season of Dave at FXX. The show was renewed by FX Networks following the success of its sophomore outing, which wrapped up in August. The series stars Burd, aka Lil Dicky, as a neurotic, exaggerated version of himself à la Curb Your Enthusiasm, who believes he's destined for rap greatness. It's based partly on the rapper/comedian/actor's real life and career as a burgeoning hip-hop star, with many of Burd and his team's struggles reflected in the comedy. Season three will premiere sometime in 2023.

Season two has so far been the high point of the series, earning a 91% positive critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes The latest season dealt with Dave's attempts at creating his debut album, while also picking up the pieces after his relationship with Ally (Taylor Misiak). The struggle of putting together an album puts him at odds with his real-life friend, creative partner, and hype man GaTa who seeks to step out of Dave's shadow and become his own rapper. By the end, the two patch up their relationship with a powerful duet of the song "We Good" during the VMAs, setting up for the two's continued partnership in the upcoming season.

Outside of Burd, his real-life producer Blanco, GaTa, and Misiak, Dave stars Andrew Santino, Travis "Taco" Bennett, and Christine Ko, though the show is also known for a high frequency of guest appearances from members of the rap community and other celebrities. Among season two's myriad of cameos were Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Hart, and Lil Nas X.

Image via FX/YouTube

RELATED: 'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Release Date Revealed By FX

Burd co-created Dave with Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld producer Jeff Schaffer. The duo executive produced the series alongside Saladin Patterson, Hart and his Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson for SB Projects, and Mike Hertz. The series is produced by FX Entertainment. Despite the show's rocky start with the first few episodes of Season 1, Dave has completely found its footing, becoming FX's most-watched comedy with an average audience per episode at 5.32 million.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dave are available to stream now on FX on Hulu.

'Atlanta' to End with Season 4 on FX First Atlanta, then the world!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email