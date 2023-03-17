FX Networks has released the official trailer of Dave's season 3, set to premiere on April 5, 2023. After a two-year hiatus, fans will see Dave embark on a journey of a lifetime as he searches for love while also juggling his first-ever headlining tour where he meets lots of interesting people.

The award-winning series is based on the life of creator and star Dave Burd, who is also a comedian and rapper known by Lil Dicky. The show follows Dave, a man in his late 20s eager to prove that he is the world's best rapper of all time. In the upcoming season, Dave is finally ready to embark on his first-ever headlining tour where he travels across America and experiences all the different cultures and landscapes of the United States. To add more onto his plate, Dave also sets off on a journey of his own as he searches for love in the middle of a nerve-wracking career milestone.

The new season explores real-life experiences as Dave's relationships take a toll during high pressure situations. As he climbs to stardom not only is Dave given the opportunity to experience new luxuries and meet with some of the world's greatest musicians, but he also faces new obstacles that arise with fame. Fans will see the protagonist ride an emotional rollercoaster as stress, fame and money try to get the best of him.

Image via FXX

RELATED: 'Dave' Season 3: Release Date; Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Dave is best known not only for its comedic scenarios but also its fun celebrity cameos. In previous seasons fans got to see stars such as Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Kevin Hart, Young Thug, Marshmello, Kareem Abdul- Jabbar, Lil Yachty, and Justin Bieber make special appearances in the series. This season won't be any different as Dave will bring in special guests Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, Blink-182's Travis Barker, and more.

The comedy series is not only created and starred by Burd but also executive produced. Burd first rose to stardom with hit songs "Freaky Friday" and "Professional Rapper" featuring Snoop Dogg. The television series was co-created with Seinfeld's and Curb Your Enthusiasm's Jeff Schaffer. Andrew Santino, Gata, Taylor Misiak, Christine Ko, and Travis Bennet also star in the series.

Dave returns on Wednesday, April 5 on FXX and will be available for streaming on Hulu. Watch the official trailer of Dave season 3 below: