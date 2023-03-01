FXX has unveiled the first teaser for the third season of their hit comedy series Dave, which stars rapper Lil Dicky. The spot sees the rapper 'looking for love' on a tour bus with his best pal and confidante, GaTa. Dave returns to FXX on Wednesday, April 5 with a two episode premiere, with episodes airing the next day on Hulu.

Set to the tune of Johnny Lee's song Lookin' for Love, a "tumbleweed" of Dave's iconic hair is seen ambling through a desert, a diner, and city streets. It ultimately ends up on the windshield of Dave and GaTa's tour bus, with the latter noting Dave's hair "is everywhere." While mostly played to comedic effect, this trailer also hints at the more dramatic elements of the series, namely Dave's loneliness and inability to get out of his own way.

Loosely following the career and life of Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), Dave follows the titular character, "a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time." Dave's second season, which aired its final episode in the summer of 2021, saw the rapper finally embrace his friendship with GaTa. The two ultimately decided to rap together and embrace their partnership, with Dave abandoning his ambitious and self-centered performance at the VMAs for the more modest duet.

Season 3 Promises Impressive Guest Stars

While the teaser offers very little in way of plot, it reaffirms the note that the third season will see Dave and his crew on his first tour. The show will still see Dave struggle to maintain his friendships and relationships, a common thread throughout the first two seasons. An ambitious list of guest stars are on deck for the third season, with the likes of Usher, Demi Lovato, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly set to appear. Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will also have a recurring role in the season as a photographer Dave meets on his tour.

In addition to Burd and GaTa, Dave also stars Andrew Santino, Christine Ko, Travis "Taco" Bennett, and Taylor Misiak. Burd is a co-creator on the series alongside Jeff Schaeffer, who has produced and directed several episodes of HBO's hit comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Check out the teaser below and be sure to catch Dave's two-episode premiere April 5 on FXX. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.