The Big Picture FXX's comedy series Dave will not be returning for a fourth season anytime soon as co-creator and star Dave Burd focuses on his music career.

Burd, also known as Lil Dicky, wants to pursue other creative ventures and record more albums after pouring his energy into the show for the past 5 years.

Dave is loosely based on Burd's life as an aspiring rapper and has been praised for its writing, originality, and celebrity guest appearances.

FXX's Dave, the popular comedy series, won't be back for a fourth season — at least, not for a while. Dave Burd, co-creator and star, has announced he is "pressing pause" on the series to focus on other projects, including his music career. Burd, who also goes by the name Lil Dicky, is keen to focus on his music career and record more albums. He announced the news in a statement.

“Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true. But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well. For the past 5 years, I’ve poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership,” he said.

Dave has aired for three seasons, starting its run in March 2020. Inspired by his own experiences, revolves around Dave, a man in his late twenties with a neurotic personality, who firmly believes he is meant to become one of the greatest rappers ever. The premiere of the second season took place in June 2021, while the third season made its debut in April 2023, but that will be the last we see of it for some time, with an FX spokesperson confirming the news in a statement:

“After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures. That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP."

What Is 'Dave' on FXX About?

The series is loosely based on Burd's life and explores his journey as an aspiring rapper. It delves into his efforts to become a respected artist in the music industry while dealing with issues related to his personal identity, relationships, and the challenges of creating a persona that aligns with his ambitious goals. The series has received acclaim for its clever writing, originality, and the performance of its lead, while brilliantly featuring a mix of real-life celebrities from the music and entertainment industries.

The first three seasons of Dave can be streamed now on Hulu.

Dave Release Date 2020-04-00 Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

