First Trailer for FXX’s ‘Dave’ Sees the Origin Story of Rapper Lil Dicky

Dave Burd, who made his name under the moniker Lil Dicky, a genuinely talented rapper with no shortage of songs about how small his dong is, created an original comedy for FXX, Dave, which looks genuinely funny and has no shortage of jokes about how small his dong is. FXX just released the first trailer, which you can check out below.

Co-created with Jeff Schaffer, Dave is “centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.” The first trailer is chock-full of familiar faces from the music industry, including none other than Justin Bieber. Burd offered up some insight to go along with the trailer for EW, including just how and why Justin Bieber ended up in an FXX sitcom that looks right at home next to Better Things and You’re the Worst.

“I’m friends with Justin, he’s been on one of my songs, and I’m on his new album; we’ve had a good relationship since I met him a few years back,” Burd tells EW of casting Bieber. “And when I wanted to make an episode about my first ‘Hollywood’ experience, and about becoming famous in general, I thought back to a night in my life where I was around celebrities for the first time…and sure enough, it was the night I met Justin and Kourtney Kardashian. So I asked both of them to be a part of this episode. Justin was totally game; he’s so charismatic and natural that it was easy for him to play himself. It wasn’t a hard sell at all. I think I’ve got Justin’s full belief as a creative, which is really validating, because he’s an icon. And I wanted my character in the show to feel that same level of validation that his belief has given me in real-life.”

Check out the trailer below. Dave hits FXX on Wednesday, March 4.