For the first time ever, you will be able to watch the ceremony on HBO Max.

Next Sunday, February 27, do not throw away your shot at watching the 28th edition of the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. Hamilton fans, you are in for a treat! Songwriter, director, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda (tick, tick… BOOM!), who played Alexander Hamilton, Award-winning actor, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), who played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, and actor Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami), who portrayed Aaron Burr will open the ceremony together.

Last year's awards were delayed two months from January to March due to the pandemic, which unfortunately changed the eligibility period for some nominees. Thankfully, that has not happened this year — we can expect the ceremony to occur as scheduled. As for the nominations announced last month, the two series in the lead with the most nominations are HBO's Succession and Apple TV+ Ted Lasso. By this Friday, February 25 at noon PT, the final votes will have to be cast online and sent to the Elections Firm.

The announcement comes after the news that Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) will be presenting the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to five-time SAG Award-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen) during this year's event. Other presenters officially announced today include Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Rosario Dawson (Dopesick), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch). Daddario and Butler were previously announced as SAG Award ambassadors, and they will be providing viewers will exclusive behind-the-scenes moments during the ceremony. And that's not all — there are still more surprises to come since there are more presenters yet to be announced.

RELATED: 'House of Gucci' and 'The Power of the Dog' Lead 2022 SAG Awards Nominations This year's SAG Award ceremony is presented by SAG-AFTRA, and it will be simulcast live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS this Sunday, February 27, 2022. The ceremony is taking place at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. If you have plans for that day, fear not, because this year, for the first time ever, the full coverage of the SAG Awards ceremony will be available the next day on February 28, on HBO Max.

