Daveed Diggs is headed towards an unusual adventure in the form of Andrew Stanton's In the Blink of an Eye. According to Variety, the movie will follow three storylines across the span of thousands of years. The characters will have more than enough time to think about concepts such as hope, connection and the circle of life. Searchlight Pictures will be in charge of distributing the release, after being the production company behind award-winning hits such as Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water. Existential dread or a peaceful, long existence might be at the center of this new story.

Stanton is mostly known for his career in animation, where he has been involved in some of Pixar's unforgettable hits. If you've ever been moved by the emotional plot of Finding Nemo, then you're already familiar with the filmmaker's work, as he was behind that movie. However, that wouldn't be the only time Stanton was in charge of directing an iconic Pixar tale, because in 2008 he'd return to the studio to helm Wall-E. In a welcome change of pace, In the Blink of an Eye will be a live-action film, allowing the director to continue developing his skills in the medium after helming a couple of Stranger Things episodes.

On the other hand, Daveed Diggs is quite a versatile actor himself. Besides remaining an electric presence every time he is on-screen, the actor began his career in theater. He rose to a new level of fame after being part of the original Broadway cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. Diggs' performances as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson can be seen in the recorded version of the musical, available to stream on Disney+.

Diggs' Successful Television Series

Before he can join Andrew Stanton's latest film, Diggs is currently busy with the release of the second season of Blindspotting. Not only does the actor play the leading role of Collin Hoskins in the 2018 film of the same name, but he has also been in charge of producing the successful television sequel. Jasmine Cephas-Jones, who worked with Digs in the original production of Hamilton, is also featured in the series as Ashley, a mother that is currently struggling to adapt to her life after her partner was sent to prison. A complicated, but heartwarming family dynamic is right at the center of the show.

