The Big Picture Davey & Jonesie's Locker explores a wild multiverse journey with eccentric characters and bizarre adventures.

Evany Rosen's unique vision for quirky teen friendships shines through in this offbeat comedy series.

The series premieres on March 22 on Hulu in the U.S. and Prime Video in Canada.

There's been no shortage of stories exploring the multiverse in recent years, from the brilliant animated Spider-Verse films to the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once. Prime Video and Hulu are now ready to take another dive into alternate worlds with its new teen comedy Davey & Jonesie's Locker. Starring Veronika Slowikowska and Jaelynn Thora Brooks as the titular Davey and Jonesie, the series follows the "audacious and creative besties" as they escape their bland high school lives through their locker, which is actually a portal to other universes. Collider can exclusively reveal the first trailer teasing the pair's zany adventures across the multiverse as they encounter eccentric, funny, and downright monstrous versions of their classmates and teachers.

The footage shows how little Davey and Jonesie fit into the typical high school life with no friends outside each other and no interest in extracurricular activities. Their world soon takes a turn for the strange when they encounter the strange quantum physicist turned science teacher, Mr. Schneider (Dan Beirne), who is preparing to take back the multiverse with help from his infinite alternate selves. Upon entering the portal in their locker, their paths collide with the mad scientist's many forms, including a giant lobster man. A version of Schneider agrees to help them return to their own world, but the journey will be dangerous as they have to hurry before the denizens of each universe realize they don't belong. The famously tight-knit friends are eager to have a little fun on their way back, though, reveling in the multiversal chaos that awaits.

Davey & Jonesie's Locker will fully embrace the craziness that infinite possibilities imply if the trailer is any indication. Each new world brings with it colorful and zany new costumes for the duo and bizarre scenes to explore. Some realities lean into horror with werewolves, radioactive spiders, and seahorse men chasing the BFFs, while others embody different genres with a fantasy setting, a black-and-white filter, and punk rock elements all featured. One common element of each world is Cheryl (Emily Piggford), the series' big bad who will make the pair's journey back home all the more challenging.

Who Is Behind 'Davey & Jonesie's Locker'?

Close

Actress and comedian Evany Rosen, the co-creator of Crave's mockumentary series New Eden, developed the offbeat teen comedy for Prime Video and Hulu and served as showrunner. She's also a member of the cast, appearing as Davey and Jonesie's high school principal alongside Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Kevin Lauta Osea, Erika Swayze, Sydney Xiaolang Topliffe, Alexa Yaphe, Parker Lauzon, and James Hartnett. In a previous statement about the series, she said her vision was to give an authentic portrayal of quirky teenagers who embrace both their own and each other's creative sense of humor and heart:

“My work has often focused on unique female relationships, and in creating a show for a teen audience I wanted to develop characters whose friendship felt authentically familiar, yet unlike what we often see portrayed on TV. Having been an extremely goofy 16-year-old myself once, my goal was to create a series about two best friends who have already learned to celebrate their bold senses of humor - and who get to enjoy the radical self-love that comes with that… long before they’re old enough to rent a car.”

All ten episodes of Davey & Jonesie's Lockerare set to premiere on March 22on Hulu in the U.S. and on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Check out the exclusive trailer in the player above and new poster below: