There's another coming-of-age teen comedy on cue for those who are tired of waiting for new episodes of Ginny & Georgia or Heartstopper. Prime Video and Hulu's latest take on the genre, Davey & Jonesie's Locker, follows two best friends who find out that a locker at their school is able to transport them from one universe to the next at the blink of an eye. The upcoming series will focus on these two eccentric characters and how they escape their ordinary lives through this magical portal. Given that the project will be streaming very soon, here is everything you need to know about the release date, plot, and cast before the TV show is out.

The Canadian comedy series will premiere on Friday, March 22, 2024. Davey & Jonesie's Locker will have different streaming homes depending on viewers' location. All ten episodes will be available on the Hulu catalog in the U.S. and on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Is There a Trailer for 'Davey & Jonesie's Locker'?

Collider shared an exclusive look at the series' official trailer on February 28. "Can you believe high school is this boring?", Davey says right at the beginning of the clip. This already gives viewers an inside glimpse at her and her best friend Jonesie's monotone lives. Their school principal even feels concerned that the two have become "codependent" and that they rarely interact with other students in the high school halls. As they spot a strange science teacher entering a locker and then disappearing, Davey and Jonesie follow him and uncover a secret portal to the multiverse. Every time they step into this portal, they are transported to different iterations of their school and their classmates (including some monstrous versions of their principal and their greatest in-class enemy). As they go from one universe to the next, these best friends must find their way back home before anyone finds out that they've gone missing.

Who's Starring in 'Davey & Jonesie's Locker'?

Veronika Slowikowska and Jaelynn Thora Brooks play Davey and Jonesie, the best friends that are at the center of this multiverse series. Slowikowska is primarily known for her recurring role in What We Do in the Shadows as Shaunice. The actress has been linked to mostly comedic projects, including the original CBC Homeschooled and the OutTV horror series EZRA. As for Jaelynn Thora Brooks, her onscreen career is still in its early stages. The actress starred in a short film entitled In Proximity and in the comedy It's All Sunshine and Rainbows.

Dan Beirne plays the science teacher, quickly becoming the girls' greatest ally in their journey from one alternate reality to the next. The actor received critical acclaim for his performance in The Twentieth Century and even won an award for Best Actor in a Canadian Film at the Vancouver Film Critics Circle. He also currently stars in Ginny and Georgia, Workin' Moms, and Fargo.

Emily Piggford plays vice principal Cheryl Mason, the villain in Davey & Jonesie's Locker, who is hellbent on making the protagonists' trajectory that much more difficult. The Canadian Screen Award-nominated actress has appeared in several TV shows prior to this one, including The Girlfriend Experience, Hemlock Grove, and The Sounds.

Other cast members include Nikko Angelo Hinayo as Emile, Erika Swayze as Sierra, Kevin Osea as Abbott, Sydney Topliffe as Joyce, and Alexa Raphe as Alexis.

What Is 'Davey & Jonesie's Locker' About?

Here is the official synopsis according to Hulu:

“The two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence. So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they’re more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favor of new horizons.“

Who's Behind 'Davey & Jonesie's Locker'?

Image via Crave

New Eden co-creator Evany Rosen not only stars in Davey & Jonesie's Locker as Principal Debbie Neighbourhood, but she is also responsible for conceptualizing the series as a showrunner. In a statement shared with Variety, Rosen spoke about her focus on working on onscreen productions that hone in on the female perspective.

“My work has often focused on unique female relationships, and in creating a show for a teen audience I wanted to develop characters whose friendship felt authentically familiar, yet unlike what we often see portrayed on TV. Having been an extremely goofy 16-year-old myself once, my goal was to create a series about two best friends who have already learned to celebrate their bold senses of humor - and who get to enjoy the radical self-love that comes with that… long before they’re old enough to rent a car. I’m so grateful to the team at marblemedia and our amazing partners at Hulu and Prime Video for allowing me to develop this unapologetically comedy-forward series for a new generation of goofs.”

As previously mentioned, the series was co-commissioned by Prime Video and Hulu alongside Shaw Rocket Fund. Rosen, Mark J. W. Bishop (Just Like Mom and Dad), Diane Rankin (A Cut Above), Matt Hornburg (All-Round Champion), Carrie Paupst Shaughnessy (Lie With Me), and A.J. Trauth (Bite Size Halloween). Donna Luke and Stephanie Kaliner are also credited as co-executive producers and Blue Ant Studios' hold the international rights to distribution of the multiverse TV show.

Diane Rankin, executive producer and EVP of rights at Distribution360 (the official distributor of the project), also shared her thoughts on how Rosen's curated series provides its own spin to the buddy comedy genre in an interview with Television Business International.

“It really occupies a sweet spot of sophisticated humour that’s approachable for younger audiences, with a signature style that feels specifically designed for them. The Davey and Jonesie friendship is both relatable and aspirational; this type of buddy comedy-for-comedy’s-sake is a domain most often reserved for boy’s stories, so it’s fresh to see two wacky, but clever teen girls at the helm.”

Where was 'Davey & Jonesie's Locker' Filmed?

According to the same article from Variety, all ten episodes of Davey & Jonesie's Locker were filmed in Toronto with a single camera,