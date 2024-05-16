The Big Picture David Ayer's Lollipop is set to revolutionize racing entertainment with interactive storytelling and high-octane action.

Viewers can immerse themselves in the world of professional racing with Lollipop's strategy game feature.

Mobil 1's collaboration promises a unique experience never seen before in streaming series, with heavy product integration.

After Gran Turismo took the world by storm and showed audiences worldwide what racing movies are capable of, another upcoming racing project aims to do even more. The series Lollipop is teaming up with Mobil 1 motor oil company to deliver a "first-of-its kind streaming series with professional racing, episodic storytelling and interactivity." David Ayer, best known for his work on Suicide Squad and more recently The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham, will write and direct the series, which will give viewers the chance to experience the sport with a strategy game which will immerse fans in the narrative and allow them to experience the show on a new level, and have an impact on the story.

The first episode of Ayer's Lollipop will launch in late 2024, and will "celebrate the high-octane world of professional racing by combining next-generation technology, cutting-edge virtual production, and blockbuster storytelling to deliver a first-of-its-kind streaming series that will forever change the fan experience." It's abundantly clear that Mobil 1 is extremely committed to delivering something never before seen in the entertainment industry that promises to be more than just a form of entertainment like other standard TV shows. As expected with any collaboration of this magnitude, Mobil 1 products will be heavily featured and promoted in the series.

What Kind of Show Is ‘Lollipop’?

Image via Mobil 1

Lollipop is described as blending elements of fantasy sports and real-time storytelling to give global audiences the chance to follow 15 teams across 15 cities as they compete against both each other and the treacherous terrain of the tracks. While the show will be available to stream in more conventional methods such as watching each episode one at a time, viewers will also be able to take part in the races themselves to earn collectible downloads. The first three racing destinations in the series will take place in Miami, Los Angeles, and London, with races in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America to follow. Mobil 1 is collaborating with the Lollipop series in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary. Fans will also be able to engage with both the show and the Mobil 1 brand in the form of a comprehensive global campaign featuring retail marketing, digital media, event activations, and a custom show car.

The first episode of Lollipop will arrive in late 2024. Check out the first look image above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates of the immersive streaming series experience, and check out Ayer's previous work, Bright (Will Smith and Joel Edgerton), which is currently streaming on Netflix.