It’s no secret that Director David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad received some heavy-handed edits from Warner Bros over the course of filming and post-production. Ayer has taken to Twitter several times to explain his original vision for the film versus what was actually delivered. Ayer took to Twitter once more to share his vision of the film’s big bad. In a tweet with the caption “This is the look I wanted," Ayer shared a piece of concept art for Incubus.

In the picture, Incubus is notably less bulky than his movie counterpart. While still flashier than his comic book origin, the design leans more into an eldritch creature aesthetic than demon. The armor is larger and white, giving the armor a more skeletal appearance. Ayer’s design notably lacks the glowing headpiece that rests between the film Incubus’s horns.

Ayer also released various concept images regarding Harley Quinn’s (Margot Robbie) look. The art featured various mixes of her red, blue, and white color scheme with some incorporating the black from her comic book designs. “Many, many different designs and concepts were tried out.” The director stated in his tweet. “A director will be presented multiple iterations, often from several artists. It’s a long process and requires the labor of many talented collaborators.” He shared pictures of test jackets that had been sewn for the character.

In the film, the squad, which is called Task Force X, is made up of various bad guys and misfits as they are sent to take down Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) and her brother Incubus (Alain Chanoine). The sibling duo are evil spirits with the ability to turn humans into monsters in an effort to destroy humanity. Incubus’s look in the film is flashier than his original comic design. He takes on a much more demon-like appearance, with a firey substance underneath black metal armor.

With the release of Zach Snyder’s Justice League, many have been embracing a new movement called #ReleaseTheAyerCut, with fans hoping to one day see Suicide Squad without the studio’s cuts. As the DCEU begins having more faith in their projects and allowing directors more creative control, it could be an interesting decision to release older movies to fans under their original cuts. Check out Ayer's original concepts below.

