"Bend it like Beckham": this is a phrase most soccer fans — or if you’re English, football fans — must have heard in times past. A tribute to a football star’s ability to strike a freekick, bending it around or over a wall of men to score. In his heyday, watching a freekick from David Beckham tensed the muscles, and now we could get some of that iconic footage in a documentary series planned by streaming giant Netflix.

Beckham joins a growing list of football stars having their lives documented by Netflix. The now retired star will be a subject of a multi-part series which will look at his life over a forty-year period. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix reveals that the documentary will "feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years and interviews with David Beckham, his family and friends, and key figures who have been part of his journey both on and off the pitch." In addition to that, the statement from the streamer goes on to state the documentary will explore the star’s "humble working-class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time".

The new documentary series has been confirmed by Netflix, but was first planned as far back as 2020, as reported by The Sun. The series will contain "personal archive footage" which would include family celebrations including birthdays and Christmas holidays. The series will include interviews with friends and family, and even Beckham himself. His relationship with his wife, Victoria Beckham will be covered as well.

Beckham is one of the most recognizable sports celebrities on the planet, and he has continued to blossom long after his playing career ended. He began playing in 1991, starring for Manchester United, one of the biggest teams in the UK and the world, until he left in 2003. He would go on to be part of the Galácticos at Real Madrid before moving on to other massive European teams later on in his career. Beckham retired in 2013 after winning 19 major trophies, including league titles and the UEFA Champions League. He currently co-owns the U.S. soccer club Inter Miami CF and Salford City Football club in the U.K.

The documentary series will have seasoned hands steering it, with Fisher Stevens directing and serving as executive producer alongside John Battsek, the pair of whom are Oscar winners. Production will be handled by Battsek’s Ventureland and Beckham’s production studio, Studio 99. There is no word yet as to who else might be in the docu-series but given the association kept by the Beckhams over the years, it should be star-studded.