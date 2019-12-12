‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners Set Next Project, a Lovecraftian Thriller at Warner Bros.

0

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, two creators who very quickly went from toast of the town to the walking embodiment of a Scooby-Doo “ruh roh“, have lined up their first project after departing a Star Wars trilogy over a Netflix deal. The project, which is…not for Netflix, but for Warner Bros, is an untitled thriller inspired by the graphic novel Lovecraft by Keith Giffen. Benioff and Weiss will direct while Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi (Aeon Flux, Ride Along) have been hired to write the script. Karyn Kusama, director of The Invitation and Destroyer, will serve as executive producer.

Lovecraft is a fictionalized take on the life of cosmic-horror author H.P. Lovecraft in which the unspeakable monsters in his stories were real. Here’s something of a synopsis for the film version, via Deadline:

I’m told the movie asks a horrifying question: what if H.P. Lovecraft wasn’t making it up? What if the monsters he created are real? Also, the movie will be set in 1920 within the Cthulhu mythos.

It’s an interesting choice for Benioff and Weiss, who mostly removed all the strange Lovecraftian weirdness present in George R.R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire books for their HBO adaptation. But “interesting” is the mildest way possible to describe the last few months for the filmmakers. We don’t really need to recap again how divisive Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season was. (But, like, woo boy.) After wrapping up the biggest TV show of all time to a resounding chorus of boos and thrown tomatoes, the duo announced a gigantic six-figure deal with Netflix. Barely more than a month later, Benioff and Weiss announced plans for their Star Wars trilogy were dead at Disney.

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away,” they said in a statement at the time.

Lucky, I guess, that Cthulhu laughs at the concept of time. For more on what would have gone down in Benioff and Weiss’ Star Wars trilogy, here are the details on their alleged “origins of the Jedi” plans.