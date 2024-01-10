The Big Picture David Benioff and D.B. Weiss finally reveal the premise for their cancelled Star Wars project.

Lucasfilm initially planned for Benioff and Weiss' movie to be the first one released after The Rise of Skywalker, but they later decided not to pursue a First Jedi story.

James Mangold is now set to direct a project about the concept of the first Jedi, while the next Star Wars story to hit theaters will be The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Almost six years after they were hired to direct a potential trilogy of Star Wars movies, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have finally confirmed what the project was supposed to be about, and why the studio decided to go in a different direction. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers took some time to discuss what actually happened as they were trying to get their story set in the galaxy far, far away to take off. The movie would've followed the first Jedi to rise in the Star Wars galaxy, with the duo originally wanting to call it The First Jedi:

We wanted to do 'The First Jedi', basically how the Jedi Order came to be, why it came to be, the first lightsaber (…) And we were annoyed as hell when [Rian Johnson] called his movie The Last Jedi. He completely destroyed the obvious title for what we were working on.

Benioff and Weiss were announced to be working on a Star Wars movie a couple of months after Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered in theaters, and the studio's intention was for their project to be the first one released on the big screen after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Unfortunately, shortly before the premiere of the final installment of the Skywalker Saga, it was announced that Benioff and Weiss would no longer be developing their film. While there were rumors surrounding the premise of their story and why it didn't become a reality, this marks the first time the filmmakers openly addressed the subject.

After the controversial final season of Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss moved on to develop 3 Body Problem for Netflix, a science fiction series based on Liu Cixin's novel of the same name. For their part, Lucasfilm made the shift to Disney+ following the end of the Skywalker Saga, launching projects such as The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. But now, it looks like the studio is ready to take multiplex audiences back to the galaxy far, far away with a diverse slate of upcoming adventures.

The Dawn of the Jedi is Coming

Benioff and Weiss also stated that Lucasfilm "ended up not wanting to do a First Jedi story", but things have since changed at the company. During last year's Star Wars Celebration Europe, along with the announcement that Daisy Ridley would reprise her role as Rey in a sequel film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, it was announced that James Mangold will direct a project tackling the concept of the first Jedi. In the meantime, the next Star Wars story to hit theaters will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, a continuation of Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) adventures seen in his own television series.

