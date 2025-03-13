David Blaine is back to defy the limits of human endurance, and Collider is thrilled to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming National Geographic series, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, which will let fans start watching the premiere early. The global adventure series, produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, follows Blaine as he travels across the world, meeting magicians, shamans, fakirs, and other extraordinary individuals to push his craft to the next level.

For those somehow unaware, Blaine is one of the most famous magicians and illusionists in the world, best known for his feats of endurance. He rose to fame with his groundbreaking Street Magic TV special, in which he revolutionized magic by focusing on intimate, close-up illusions rather than grand stage performances. He later gained worldwide recognition for extreme endurance stunts, including being buried alive, encased in ice, and fasting for 44 days in a glass box above London.

In this exclusive clip from the second episode of the two-part premiere airing March 23rd, Blaine flies down to Thailand, where he spends his time uncovering the secrets of local magicians and performers who seem to bend reality itself, determined to learn how to perform like they do. The preview builds to a nerve-wracking climax, where Blaine—never one to shy away from danger—ends up completely covered in scorpions. He can keep that up himself, thanks, we'll pass. The episode, titled Southeast Asia, explores the relationship between pain endurance and fear transformation, revealing how people throughout history have harnessed these elements to create awe-inspiring illusions.

What Is 'Do Not Attempt' About?

Across the series, Blaine will travel across the world, from Brazil to Japan and the Arctic Circle down to India as he embarks on his biggest quest yet. Unlike his past televised stunts, Do Not Attempt is less about his famous endurance challenges and more about uncovering ancient and little-known magic that perhaps hasn't ever been seen by people outside of the areas in which it originated. The series will also take a look at the psychology of fear, as it showcases individuals who can withstand extreme pain, endure venomous bites, and seemingly defy science with their abilities. Interest is clearly there for the series too, as it always is for Blaine's acts of magic and endurance, with the first official trailer already racking up more than 7 million views.

Check out the preview above and start watching the premiere on March 23 at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic, with episodes streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.