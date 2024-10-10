With Chief Jason Hayes' iconic helmet now removed for the last time, David Boreanaz has his sights set on a string of exciting projects. A TV staple over the past three decades, Boreanaz has brought to small screen lovers some unforgettable roles in Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Special Agent Seely Booth in Bones and, of course, more recently, as Hayes in SEAL Team. As such, fans are eager to see what iconic character Boreanaz will portray next, and thankfully, there could be more than one. The actor recently stopped by Variety for a quick chat where he revealed plot details for one of his upcoming works.

Much like SEAL Team honored the sacrifices of our veterans, Boreneaz teased that this particular work will again pay homage to an important aspect of society which he deems the heartbeat of America - local mom-and-pop shops. "I don’t want to give away things, but I will say this: It’s paying homage and a love story to those local mom-and-pop shops, and what they’re all about," he said. Further adding; "And when I say local, they’re the heartbeat of America, the heartbeat of the fabric of our society. [It’s about how] the simple things in life have been taken for granted, and if they’re not preserved or told about, they will be gone."

There is no telling if this pop shop project is the same as The Soprano-esque one which he also recently teased about, revealing it will feature the sort of dapper glamour akin to Mafia life, including fast cars sans the mob. This might be a completely different project since the actor appears to have many in the pipeline, except the show intends to center around racketeering (using the said shops as a front), which is a classic operation of organized criminals.

What Else Is David Boreanaz Working On?

In addition to acting, Boreanaz equally plans to hone his behind the scenes craft, meaning that some of these upcoming projects could see him as producer and director in addition to starring. Starting with Bones, Boreanaz began experimenting with directing and continued with SEAL Team, and he intends to expand this trend with future projects. He's also open to a Bones reboot and recently pitched his idea for a potential direction. The actor appears to have mapped out his career as he tells Variety he's focusing more on areas that will help improve his talent. He said:

"I am a stubborn Taurian, so living in the now means I’m focused on what’s going on now. The projects that I currently have were manifested four years ago. Someone says, “Hey, you have this string of working.” And I’m like, “It’s not that I look at the string of the work. I have to be like, ‘Where do I want to continue to grow as an artist?’ SEAL Team has allowed me to understand that dedication to get it done in a whole different manner. So, yeah, there’s a lot going on right now. I’m healing, obviously. It’s been a tough grind, and I’ve got some really great things that are happening right now. Those fruits will soon be heard of, I guess."

