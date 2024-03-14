The Big Picture Season 7 of SEAL Team will be the final season, with production back on track for an August 2024 release date.

The last episode will be titled "The Last Word," promising action, emotion, and drama, directed by Christopher Chulack.

Expect answers to lingering questions, including the impact of Clay Spenser's death and Jason's brain injury revelation.

In January 2023, it was announced that SEAL Team Season 7 was going to be the end of the military action drama. Sadly, the show’s production was halted for a while due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. But in January 2024, lead actor David Boreanaz who plays Bravo Team leader Jason Hayes, announced that the final season of SEAL Team was officially in production. He’s now back with another update, a better tease, and it’s an emotional one!

Boreanaz has recently shared a photo of the script for the final episode on his Instagram with the caption “Beginning in the end. Last Word is on the table. August here we come!” The release date of the show earlier was speculated to be somewhere in May or June. However, Boreanaz’s post now makes it clear that the show will hit the screens of Paramount+ subscribers somewhere in August 2024.

The last episode of the show will be titled “The Last Word” and is going to be directed by Christopher Chulack, who’s been part of the team since the beginning with Spencer Hudnut taking on his screenwriting role for the final time. Boreanaz’s co-star Justin Melnick, who plays Brock Reynolds a.k.a. Bravo 5/5B in the show also expressed his excitement about what seems to be the final table read. In true SEAL Team fashion, Melnick’s comment says “Gentlemen, affix bayonets and prepare to charge..” — making it a sure shot that the finale is going to be packed with action, emotion, and drama!

The Final Season of ‘SEAL Team’ Promises a Thrilling Ride

While the fate of the show was in limbo for a while, especially with the strike, Season 7 is all set to wrap up the story of Jason Hayes and his entire team! The announcement of the final season also came with the cancelation of the SEAL Team movie that was meant to replace it. Without the movie, fans can now expect the show to tie up all loose ends and bring everyone’s story to a satisfying close.

While most of the details about the plot are still under wraps, there’s no doubt that the shocking death of Max Theriot’s Clay Spenser is going to affect what happens in the final season. You also have Captain Walch, portrayed by Dylan Walsh being added as a recurring character to create conflict within the Bravo team.

Not to mention Jason’s shocking revelation about his serious brain injury in the Season 6 finale and the fact that he could have prevented Clay’s death if he’d just been more responsible. Fans can expect all of these questions that were left hanging in the air to be answered in Season 7.

Before the final season is out, you can stream all episodes of SEAL Team on Paramount+. SEAL Team Season 7 premieres on the streamer somewhere in August — the exact release date is yet to be unveiled. Check out the official post below:

