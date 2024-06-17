The Big Picture David Boreanaz plans to develop a new series post-SEAL Team, potentially starring in it.

Discussions with Paramount+ for new projects hint at a new venture for Boreanaz.

Despite focusing on SEAL Team's final season, Boreanaz aims to become his own Taylor Sheridan.

After 27 years of employment on television, David Boreanaz isn't ready to take a break just yet. As his role as Bravo Team leader Jason Hayes in SEAL Team nears an end with the upcoming seventh and final season, the actor is starting to look around the industry for what could be his next big gig. He's spent this stretch of consistent work jumping from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Angel, Bones, and beyond with few major gaps between his appearance on the small screen. Speaking at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Monday, he gave a tease as to where he's looking to go once he hangs up his helmet for good.

With filming recently finished on SEAL Team, Boreanaz is turning his eye toward developing a new series that he would write, produce, and potentially star in. Though he wasn't willing to give up any details, he did say, "I am watching a lot of The Sopranos right now," when pressed for information. Despite that, he says the show won't be focused on the mob but will maintain a similar sleek and stylish air. "You know what, I love suits, I love style, I love cars," he added. This could all start picking up steam once his current stint as Bravo-1 bows in August.

If this new series eventually comes to light, Boreanaz hinted that it could come to Paramount+ given his close working relationship with the streamer on SEAL Team. He confirmed that he's had ongoing discussions with the platform about potential future projects that will get him to flex his creative muscles. "Yep, Paramount+ is a great group of people, and we have had discussions from a director’s perspective, from a producing perspective, from a lead’s perspective," he continued. "So, some really good stuff on the horizon." Boreanaz ultimately wants to become like one of the platform's other bright stars, Taylor Sheridan, in terms of production, albeit with some starring roles mixed in. "Obviously, I would work with Taylor Sheridan, of course," he added when asked about the Yellowstone mastermind. "He is brilliant. But I am going to become my own Taylor Sheridan.”

What to Expect From 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

In the meantime, the focus is still on getting SEAL Team's final run out the door after delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Through six seasons so far, the series has followed Hayes and his elite team as they take on missions throughout the world. Presented with a dedication to accuracy with help from real veterans, each episode not only shows the dangers the team constantly faces during operations, but also the struggles they battle on a day-to-day basis, including PTSD, traumatic injuries, and mental health in general. Season 7 will continue to process the fallout of Season 6, which saw Hayes reveal his own battle with a brain injury and Bravo Team lose Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) after he was tragically killed while trying to help a suicidal veteran.

SEAL Team Season 7 doesn't have an exact release date yet, but Boreanaz has previously teased that the end of Bravo Team will come in August. In the meantime, check out our helpful guide here for everything to know about the final season ahead of its release, and stay tuned here at Collider for more on Boreanaz's future projects.