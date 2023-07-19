Movies starring famous musicians are nothing new, nor were they in 1986 when David Bowie starred in Labyrinth. But few can claim to have provided their rock star-turned-actors with a role as iconic as Labyrinth's Goblin King Jareth. Bowie's furniture-chewing performance in this family fantasy-adventure cemented his acting career in a way his more personal films like The Man Who Fell to Earth couldn't, and made the icon of music a sought-after icon of cinema all the same. The movie's musical element offers Bowie a chance to shine, attracting fans of the singer to see their hero in his element while still surprising them with his turn as this truly unique villain. Labyrinth is still cherished all around the world today, and in no small part due to Bowie's performance in scenes such as his 'Magic Dance' sequence. But did you know the memorable lines that begin 'Magic Dance' were an homage to the dialogue from a 1947 Cary Grant film?

In 1947, English actor Cary Grant starred in The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (known as Bachelor Knight in the UK). Written by Sidney Sheldon, this screwball romantic comedy is a classic of its era, featuring everything modern audiences have come to expect from a 1940s comedy. The staging and dialogue offer its cast a rich cavalcade of jokes, both spoken and visual, with a plot that snowballs, forcing its characters to lean further and further into the absurd. The movie earned Sheldon the 1947 Oscar for 'Best Original Screenplay' at the 20th Academy Awards. Sidney Sheldon is possibly best known for his TV work, having created I Dream of Jeannie in 1965.

How Did 'Labyrinth' Pay Homage to Cary Grant's Rom-Com?

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer follows two sisters, Margaret (played by Myrna Loy) and Susan (Shirley Temple). Margaret is a judge and the legal guardian of her teen sister Susan. When Grant's Richard Nugent is charged with starting a fight in a nightclub, he becomes entwined in the world of Margaret and ADA Tommy (Rudy Vallee) and is soon released after explaining that the fight was the fault of two women fighting for Richard's affection. Richard is an artist and speaks as a guest lecturer in Susan's school, where Susan becomes infatuated with the older man. In an attempt to woo him, she sneaks into his home in a glamorous dress, only for Tommy and Margaret to assume it's Richard trying to seduce Susan, not the other way around! After assaulting Tommy during the scuffle, Richard is arrested. Margaret's uncle, court psychiatrist Matt (Ray Collins) suggests they allow Susan to pursue Richard, expecting her to get bored of the idea soon enough.

Tommy agrees to drop the assault charges if Richard agrees to Matt's terms, and so Cary Grant's charming character finds himself stuck in an awkward agreement to date a clingy teenager. In an attempt to speed the process, Richard approaches Susan's ex-boyfriend Jerry (Johnny Sands) offering to swap cars, and hoping that losing physical challenges to the younger man will make Susan fall for Jerry again. Jerry also tells Richard about Susan's Uncle Thaddeus (Harry Davenport). "He's something fierce. I walked in and all I said was 'Well-oh greetings Yookie-Dookie'. He almost blew a fuse!" This gives Richard an idea, and after turning up the trouser legs and taking off his tie, he enters with a beaming, "Well-oh greetings Yookie-Dookie!" In the hopes of making the worst impression possible, Richard continues by telling everyone in turn, "You remind me of a man." They reply with, "What man?" "The man with the power." "What power?" "The power of hoo-doo." "Who do?" "You do!" "Do what?" "Remind me of a man!"

When Does David Bowie Reference 'The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer'?

If this exchange from The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer rings a bell, it's most likely because you remember a similar exchange in Labyrinth almost forty years later. Labyrinth follows Jennifer Connelly as sixteen-year-old Sarah, who after reading a fantasy book about goblins is burdened with babysitting her infant half-brother Toby. After Toby steals Sarah's favorite teddy bear, she wishes the goblins from her book would take Toby away. Sarah is then visited by Jareth (Bowie) who gives Sarah 13 hours to solve his labyrinth in order to bring Toby back. Now sucked into the world of her storybook, she must work together with a cast of colorful creatures in order to undo her reckless wish. While in discussion with his goblins, Jareth riffs, "You remind me of the babe," to which they reply, "The babe?" "The babe with the power." "What power?" "The power of voodoo." "Who do?" "You do." "Do what?" "Remind me of the babe!".

This dialogue begins the 'Magic Dance' song and changes certain words from the original version. "Man" became "Babe", based on the inclusion of Sarah's brother Toby, and "hoo-doo" which was a more direct choice for wordplay became "voodoo". Labyrinth was directed by Jim Henson (best known for The Muppet Show and Sesame Street), written by Monty Python's Terry Jones, and produced in part by Lucasfilm, therefore the fictional fantasy world is filled with wacky creatures and practical effects. The 'Magic Dance' sequence as we know it came about due to Henson's excitement at casting Bowie, giving him creative freedom to include lines as he saw fit. Bowie signed on after seeing Henson's prior film The Dark Crystal, and said, “Jim gave me complete freedom – allowed me to say what I wanted and write the things that I wanted.” He wrote five songs for the film, including 'Magic Dance', meaning the reference to The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer was likely Bowie's own idea.

'Labyrinth' Referenced Iconic Cinema, Then Became It

By now, Labyrinth itself has existed almost as long as The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer had back in 1986, and Henson's fantasy has since become a classic in its own right. As such, it's hard to imagine a time before Bowie was given the role of Jareth, but there was indeed a time when it could have been someone very different in the role. Henson and the team were said to have always envisioned a rock star playing Jareth while writing the film, and considered casting Michael Jackson, Sting, Prince, or Mick Jagger instead, according to various sources. The director's son Brian Henson remembers the process well, stating, "Bowie had a quirkiness and yet a really-coolness that would work really well for my dad."

David Bowie's unique characterization led to such an iconic character that today's cinema is now referencing Jareth himself. In a recent interview for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the BBC's Ali Plumb asked Hayley Atwell about one of her costumes in the film. "I like the idea that you dressed frankly quite a lot like David Bowie." He's referring to a black and white outfit she wears, to which she replies, "Yes!" "You're wearing sort of a pirate puffy shirt, very magician." Atwell's inner fan comes to the fore immediately, replying, "David Bowie - what a compliment! Is it giving you sort of Jareth vibes from Labyrinth?" "Big time," replies Plumb, attributing even her character's sleight-of-hand flare to Bowie's "hand movements with the glass ball" in the film. The two then go on to recite the famous riff from Labyrinth which is also technically the riff from The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer. After thirty-plus years, a role in which Bowie referenced a thirty-plus-year-old film has now become the cinematic icon being referenced in other movies.