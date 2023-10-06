The Big Picture David Bradberry, a former Below Deck crew member, has come forward with allegations of sexual exploitation by the modeling industry.

David was invited to an event at ex-CEO Mike Jeffries' home where he was drugged and sexually assaulted, unaware that he would be required to engage in sexual activity.

The BBC investigation uncovered evidence supporting the claims of David and seven other models, revealing a "well-oiled machine" organizing sex events for Jeffries and his friends.

Below Deck is a Bravo reality TV program based around the lives of crew members working and living on a yacht during charter season. Below Deck: Down Under Season 2 has been receiving loads of love from the viewers. However, amid all the hype we have a serious case surfacing the waters. People who are already fans of Below Deck franchise remember David Bradberry. But for those who don't know, David was part of the early seasons of the show. He was there as the Deckhand for seasons 1 and 3. David was talked about with fondness by his co-stars and was described as a generally nice person.

Some might be unaware, but he was also an aspiring model. At 23, David says he went through severe exploitation within the industry. He is part of a group of male models taking a stand against the former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Mike Jeffries, and his associate, Matthew Smith. In a recent investigation done by BBC, Jeffries and his partner have been accused of running a network exploiting young models for sex.

David Meeting Jeffries' Middle Man

According to the BBC investigation, which lasted around 2 years, David is one of the eight models who had decided to speak up about this incident. He says he was scouted by Jeffries' middle-man, James Jacobson, in 2010. During their first meeting, Jacobson proposed David to be A&F's official model on the ground that he allowed him to "perform oral sex on me". David was desperate to make it into the industry, and says he gave in to the request thinking things would take a turn if he did not oblige. However, this was just the beginning of his nightmare.

He says he was later invited to an event at Jeffries's home where he was drugged and sexually assaulted by the ex-CEO. According to David he was misled and was unaware that he would have had to engage in sexual activity during that event. He felt too pressured and unsafe to say no. He said, "Signing an NDA "felt like intimidation". The male models were asked to perform sexual acts with the men or with each other. David expressed that the incident destroyed his self-esteem and his dream of being in the model industry. He said, “My twenties were filled with anguish and struggle, anxiety, depression.”

BBC Uncovered The Truth About the Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO

The investigation found evidence giving proof to everything claimed by the eight models. There were interviews with the staff at the event and other travel itinerary check-ins. Some men who attended the event told the investigators that they were aware there would be sexual activity involved, but the other half said they attended clueless. All of which gave proof to the "well-oiled machine" that was organizing weekend sex events for Mr. Jeffries and his friends.