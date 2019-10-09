Devour Some ‘Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner’ in Trailer for New David Chang Netflix Series

0

Later this month, if you need a little more culture in your life, and a lot more food, Netflix has you covered with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

After the first season of Ugly Delicious in 2018, author/podcast host/television personality Chef David Chang is back with another series. This time, he’s got more celebrities, and he’s taking them on even more globe trekking food odysseys. Word is, he’s completed the second season of Ugly Delicious as well.

Netflix has been investing more and more in food programming of late. Flavorful Origins, Sugar Rush, Nailed It!, and The Great British Bake Off have all been popular ongoing series. And, in addition to the two Chang shows, Jon Favreau and Roy Choi’s The Chef Show premiered new episodes last month.

So what sets Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner apart from the rest? Over four episodes in four individual cities, Chang will dine on three meals—you guessed it: breakfast, lunch, and dinner—with four celebrity guests. He explores Vancouver with Seth Rogan, Marrakech (Morocco) with Chrissy Teigen, Los Angeles with Lena Waithe, and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) with Kate McKinnon.

Together, Chang and his guest will dive deep into the rich culture each city has to offer, all the while dining on its unique delicacies.

The show is produced by Tremolo Productions in association with Majordomo Media. It’s executive produced by Morgan Neville, Dara Horenblas, David Chang, Christopher Chen, Caryn Capotosto, and Blake Davis.

So, go ahead and add this one to your future queues, foodies. It debuts on October 23rd. You can check out the brand new trailer and an official synopsis below.