Film details are under wraps, but Chase has past experience with horror from TV series to films.

Chase & Winter's new project marks their first collaboration since The Sopranos finale in 2007.

The Sopranos creator David Chase and executive producer Terence Winter are collaborating again — but their new project will be less gabagool, and more ghoulish. Chase is set to direct a new horror movie that he will write and produce with Winter. Deadline reports that the duo will make the movie at New Line Cinemas, a studio with a rich history of horror from A Nightmare on Elm Street to It. The film will be made as part of a first-look deal Chase has with Warner Bros, New Line's corporate parent. This will be the first collaboration between Chase and Winter since The Sopranos' 2007 finale.

So far, Chase and Winter are maintaining a code of silence over any other details of the film. Chase is not a creator one necessarily associates with horror, but he does have some experience in the field. Decades before The Sopranos, Chase was a story editor on Kolchak: The Night Stalker, a TV series that saw crusading reporter Carl Kolchak (Darren McGavin) investigate supernatural phenomena, from aliens to demons to werewolves. Chase is also credited with writing the novel that served as the basis for Grave of the Vampire, a 1972 bloodsucker flick starring genre stalwarts William Smith and Michael Pataki. And of course, Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli)'s desire to become a screenwriter is a running subplot on The Sopranos, culminating in season 6, when he produces Cleaver, a slasher film about a vengeful resurrected Mafioso.

What Have David Chase and Terence Winter Been Doing Since the End of 'The Sopranos'?

Following The Sopranos' iconic finale in 2007, Chase took a multi-year hiatus from the screen but made his feature directorial debut in 2012 with the musical coming-of-age drama Not Fade Away, which reunited him with James Gandolfini. In 2021, he wrote and produced The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film that depicted the younger days of many Sopranos characters. Winter has continued producing TV, with credits that include Boardwalk Empire, the short-lived Vinyl, and the Sylvester Stallone vehicle Tulsa King, which Winter departed after Season 1 due to creative differences. He also wrote the screenplays for Brooklyn Rules, The Wolf of Wall Street (which earned him an Oscar nomination), and this winter's sleeper hit Bob Marley: One Love.

The film will be produced by Chase and Nicole Lambert (The Many Saints of Newark) for Riverain Pictures. Rachel Winter (The Space Between) via Tangerine Pictures, and Winter via Cold Front Productions, will executive produce.

Chase and Winter's untitled horror movie has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

