He also reveals some bad news if you were looking forward to watching ‘The Sopranos’ in 4K.

The biggest challenge when you find out you’re going to be speaking with David Chase is figuring out your questions. Because as the creator of the The Sopranos, there are far too many things you can ask him about ranging from the making of the series to why certain key decisions were made. However, since I knew I’d only have about four minutes with him and he was doing interviews to promote The Many Saints of Newark, I figured I should keep most of my questions on the highly anticipated prequel film.

During the interview, Chase talked about the big challenges they faced in the editing room, how even though they had a number of deleted scenes you won’t be seeing them, how he always thought of this as a movie and not a prequel series, and provides some disappointing news if you were looking forward to The Sopranos getting a 4K release. In addition, he revealed he’s talking with Terence Winter about writing a sequel to The Many Saints of Newark assuming Warner Bros. wants one.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Many Saints of Newark is set in 1960s New Jersey during one of the most tumultuous eras in the city’s history and follows the people that shaped a young Tony Soprano. While you might think the film is mostly focused on Tony (Michael Gandolfini), it’s actually more about the uncle he idolizes, Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola, who is the father of The Sopranos’ Christopher Moltisanti.

In addition, Jon Bernthal plays Johnny Soprano, Tony's father and a capo in the DiMeo crime family; Vera Farmiga plays a younger version of Lidia Soprano, Tony's mother, who was played by Nancy Marchand in The Sopranos; Corey Stoll plays a younger version of Junior Soprano, the character played by Dominic Chianese; and Billy Magnussen plays a younger version of Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri, the character played by Tony Sirico. The film also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ray Liotta, Gabriella Piazza, and is co-written by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner.

Watch what David Chase had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Many Saints of Newark is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max tomorrow.

David Chase

Do they have any plans to release The Sopranos in 4K?

Did he ever think about making this as a prequel series or was it always going to be a movie?

What were some of the challenges they faced when they got in the editing room?

Did they have a lot of deleted scenes and will fans see them?

Has he thought about making a sequel to this film?

How he’s spoken to Terence Winter about working on a sequel with him.

