To paraphrase another iconic mob family: Someday, and that day is today, WarnerMedia will call upon David Chase to do a service for them. And as a gift on the day that The Many Saints of Newark premieres in theaters and on HBO Max, The Sopranos creator has signed a five-year first-look deal with the multimedia conglomerate.

As per Variety, Chase will develop content for HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group alongside Nicole Lambert, executive vice president of Chase Films. Chase is still best known as the creator of The Sopranos, the iconic TV show that ran for six seasons, evolving into a critical darling and cultural phenomenon, one that regularly comes up in the conversation when it comes to naming the greatest TV show of all time. Warner Bros. exec Toby Emmerich was thrilled to have closed the deal, speaking very highly of Chase.

“David has a singular voice and is a gifted writer and filmmaker. His work is pure and authentic, and highly compelling for a broad audience. The critical reception of The Many Saints of Newark speaks to David’s mastery of both film and television. We are thrilled to keep David in the Warner Bros. family.”

Chase has hardly been prolific over the last decade, with The Many Saints of Newark his first feature-length project since he made his directorial debut on 2012 drama Not Fade Away, which in itself was his first movie credit since he'd scripted the adaptation of his novel The Still Life as Grave of the Vampire 30 years previously.

On the small screen, Chase has voiced himself in one episode of Bojack Horseman since The Sopranos ended in 2007, but he must have plenty of exciting ideas up his sleeve if WarnerMedia has committed to a five-year deal that'll see him overseeing brand new film and television projects for both theatrical and streaming release.

The Many Saints of Newark is now in theaters and available to stream via HBO Max.

