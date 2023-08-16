The Big Picture Sam Mendes' upcoming David Copperfield audible series boasts a star-studded cast including Ncuti Gatwa, Helena Bonham Carter, and Theo James.

Gatwa's phenomenal comic timing brings new dimensions to the character of David, according to executive-producer Mendes.

The series will explore the complexities of the Steerforth relationship beyond anything possible in Dickens' day and is set to premiere on Audible on November 30, 2023.

Sam Mendes’ upcoming David Copperfield audible series now has a star-studded cast, featuring Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa as the lead. According to a recent Deadline article, the new series will also star big names such as Harry Potter’s Helena Bonham Carter and The White Lotus’ Theo James.The upcoming audible series will feature an all-star cast, Alongside Gatwa, James, and Bonham Carter.

“We have an outstanding cast, led by the incomparable Ncuti Gatwa whose amazing comic timing brings new dimensions to the character of David,” executive-producer Mendes (director of Skyfall and American Beauty) announced today. Gatwa, who has risen to fame with his roles as Eric Effiong in the Netflix comedy-drama series Sex Education and as the Fifteenth Doctor in ABC’s sci-fi series Doctor Who, will portray the titular character David Copperfield.

Bonham Carter's (Sweeney Todd, The Crown) role in the series has currently not been disclosed. Whilst largely known for her roles in film and television, including most notably playing Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films, Bonham Carter has previous experience in portraying a Charles Dickens’ character, having played wealthy spinster Miss Havisham in the 2012 film adaptation of Great Expectations. James (The Time Traveler's Wife, Divergent film series), and Jessie Buckley (Women Talking, Chernobyl) are both set to star in the audible series in thus far unknown roles.

The cast will also include Richard Armitage (The Hobbit, The Man from Rome), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obsession), Toby Jones (Iniana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Hunger Games), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, The Gold), and Ralph Ineson (Book of Lorath, To Catch a Killer). Additionally, newcomer Reece Kenwyne Mpudzi is set to round out the main cast.

What Is the Audible Series About?

David Copperfield will be the second Dickens’ novel adapted to Audible by Oscar-winner Mendes. “I’m thrilled to continue my collaboration with Audible after the success of Oliver Twist and where better to go next than to David Copperfield, which for so many – and indeed for Dickens himself – is a favourite amongst his canon,” Mendes said, with plans to release the series globally in collaboration with Audible on November 30.

Last year, Mendes successfully released Oliver Twist with Audible, which starred Patricia Allison (Sex Education, Extraordinary) and Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman). Audible has promised that this new series will “[explore] the complexities and intimacies of the Steerforth relationship beyond anything possible in Dickens’ day.” Currently, there are plans to record the series in both Audible’s London studio and in the Charles Dickens Museum. Daniel Jewel and Mariele Runacre-Temple (Oliver Twist, The Sandman) are slated to direct the series.

David Copperfield will focus on the tale of the titular character, David: an orphan forced to explore a world full of indifferent adults. Said to be Dickens’ “favourite child,” the series will also include familiar characters such as Aunt Betsey, Mr. Micawber and his family, Peggotty, Uriah Heep, Dora, Agnes, Little Em’ly, and James Steerforth. To date there have been several film and television adaptations of Dickens’ work in the past, including most recently The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019), starring Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), Hugh Laurie (House M.D.), and Tilda Swinton (Asteroid City).

David Copperfield will premiere globally November 30, 2023 on Audible.