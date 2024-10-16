David Corenswet is trading Krypton for the end zone in his latest big move. After landing the iconic role of Superman in the DC Studios movie of the same name, set to release next year, it looks like he's found his next big project. According to an exclusive report by Deadline, Corenswet is set to join the cast of the Skydance Sports film entitled Mr. Irrelevant. The movie will be based around the figure of John Tuggle, who earned that title after a piece of ignominious history by being the very last pick of the NFL Draft back in 1983. Jonathan Levine is on board as the movie's director, while the Emmy Award-nominated writer Nick Santora is in charge of penning the screenplay. The film will be produced by Skydance Sports, with Levine producing alongside Gillian Bohrer for Megamix as well as Santora, who is going to produce through his banner Blackjack Films.

The title of "Mr Irrelevant" began way back in 1976 with the drafting of USC receiver Paul Salata, which set in motion what came to be known as Irrelevant Week. A small number of players who have been picked last in the draft have actually gone on to tangible success. The film will tell the inspiring true story of the impact Tuggle made on the New York Giants after his drafting.

Corenswet beat out a number of high profile actors, including Superman co-star Nicholas Hoult, to land the role of Clark Kent. He will star alongside Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan in the James Gunn-directed movie. Previously, he appeared in A24's horror film Pearl, and was deliciously detestable in the summer blockbuster, Twisters.

Image via Universal Pictures

