The Big Picture Long hours on the Oklahoma set fostered deep bonds among the Twisters cast, mimicking the camaraderie of the storm chaser team.

Brisket, the dog adopted by Glen Powell, brought joy to the set and created a warm and inviting atmosphere for the cast.

There was plenty of excitement on set as the cast discovered David Corenswet would be the next Superman together.

During the live Collider Ladies Night panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Perri Nemiroff caught up with Twisters star Katy O'Brian, who shared fascinating insights into the film's behind-the-scenes camaraderie — including one memorable moment for the future Man of Steel. Reflecting on their time filming in the remote areas of Oklahoma, O'Brian revealed how the cast's isolation fostered a deep bond, similar to the close-knit storm chaser team in the original Twister. At the panel, O'Brian said:

"What I absolutely loved about this was we were all away from home. We shot it in Oklahoma, and we were there for months. We were in places that just had coordinates, not actual cities. We were all over the place — our transport vans were getting lost when we were going to set. It's like the whole thing. So, there's a way to feel really isolated that way. If you're on set, I feel like a lot of times now, people are on their phones, or when you're off the clock, you're done. But Glen [Powell], Daisy [Edgar-Jones], and Anthony [Ramos] set a precedent right off the bat — we're gonna have dinner together, we're gonna hang out together, we're gonna go to events together. We're gonna find stuff to do to not only bond but to kind of keep each other feeling safe, feeling happy, feeling like we're part of a group. So, it right away just felt like we're a storm chaser crowd. And Storm Par, as well, the bad guys. We hung out with them too. But yeah, I think that was it. It was great leadership right off the bat and it also just felt like we were a family. And towards the end, they're all great friends now. Like, I wanna hang out with them right now."

O'Brian also shared a charming anecdote about the set's furry friend, Brisket, a dog adopted by Powell during production. "So, Brisket, [the dog,] was a later edition. Glen adopted a dog. We were all following his journey. He's like, ‘Here's this dog I'm gonna get!’ We're like, ‘Oh, it's so cute,’ and then we got to watch him grow and he’d come to set. And then Anthony has a dog, too — Prince — that I don't think people are giving enough love to. Prince was great, too. So, we had a lot of dogs, we had a lot of love, and everyone just was genuinely incredible."

The panel took an exciting turn when discussing how the cast discovered David Corenswet's casting as Superman. O'Brian fondly recounted, "When you become friends with people on set, you're like, ‘Oh, they're like the most talented people in the entire world,’ but I genuinely felt that on this. Like, Brandon Perea can do everything—like everything. You're like, ‘Oh, can you do a backflip?’ So, he's doing backflips. He's a professional skater, like rollerblader-slash-break-dancer-slash-gorgeous-model."

She continued, saying:

"And then, everybody is just skyrocketing. Superman [David Corenswet] is on the set, and we all found out that he was Superman at the same time. We're all, like, freaking out on set together, and there's a video that I'm sure someone will post one day. But it was awesome. I love those guys."

