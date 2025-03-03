A lot of big movies are coming to theaters this year, but perhaps none carry more weight than Superman, the major tentpole from writer/director James Gunn that will introduce the world to David Corenswet as the Man of Steel for the future of the DCU. The world has already had a taste of the new DC Universe with Creature Commandos, but Superman will serve as the event that sets the whole new chapter of stories in motion. It’s yet to be confirmed when or even if Corenswet will appear as Clark Kent/Superman after he makes his debut on July 11 later this year, but during a recent interview with Esquire España that was translated by Comic Book Resources, he provided some clarification on what he knows about his future as Superman:

"I don't think it's up to me to answer that. It's up to James Gunn, who has a terrific imagination, and he is just there where they need [him] to be to say what was written, although that doesn't always happen."

While nothing is set in stone, there are a few likely candidates for David Corenswet’s Superman to pop up after he first graces the screen later this year. The most obvious option is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the next Kryptonian-centered story focusing on Milly Alcock’s (House of the Dragon) Kara Zor-El, which is set for release on June 26, 2026. Gunn recently confirmed that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which also stars Jason Momoa as Lobo, was already halfway through production. It’s also impossible to rule out a potential cameo for Corenswet’s Man of Steel in Lanterns, the upcoming Max original series starring Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan. Lanterns is set on Earth, the same place where most of Superman seems to take place, meaning there is an opportunity for some overlap.

The Future of the DCU Is Riding on ‘Superman’