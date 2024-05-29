The Big Picture David Corenswet's poignant portrayal in Pearl showcases his ability to bring sincerity and sensitivity to a complex character.

The tragic love story between Corenswet and Mia Goth's characters in Pearl adds depth and heartbreak to the film.

Corenswet's performance in Pearl foreshadows his potential to embody the classical aura of charisma needed for Superman.

There’s a relatively shaky history of horror prequels, but Ti West’s extraordinary 2022 psychological horror film Pearl is a well-developed origin story for the titular character that Mia Goth portrayed in 2021's X. If X is an extended tribute to classical slasher films like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Psycho, Pearl is a haunting exploration of the “Golden Age of Hollywood” that refuses to look at the past with rose-tinted glasses. Bold, inventive, and surprisingly emotional, Pearl is the type of inventive horror film that the genre desperately needs more of. While Goth’s performance was worthy of an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, Pearl also featured a stand-out performance from David Corenswet.

Corenswet’s name may have been unfamiliar to audiences when Pearl was first released. Outside of a stellar performance on David Simon’s acclaimed crime drama series, We Own This City, and a brief guest appearance on House of Cards, Corenswet’s memorable credits were relatively few and far between. However, this changed upon the announcement that Corneswet is set to play Clark Kent in James Gunn’s new reboot Superman, slated for release in 2025. While it will be exciting to see how he revives a classic character, Corenswet’s nuanced performance in Pearl showed he could bring sincerity and sensitivity to a peculiar genre project.

Pearl In 1918, a young woman on the brink of madness pursues stardom in a desperate attempt to escape the drudgery, isolation, and lovelessness of life on her parents' farm. Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , David Corenswet , Tandi Wright , Matthew Sunderland Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West , Mia Goth

Who Does David Corenswet Play in ‘Pearl?'

Pearl takes place in the early 20th century, where the titular character lives on a small farm with her father (Matthew Sunderland) and mother Ruth (Tandi Wright). While she waits for her husband Howard (Alistair Sewell) to return from his service fighting in World War I, Pearl begins to dream about a life of fantasy based on the moving images she sees at her local cinema. Pearl dreams about becoming a chorus girl in a Hollywood production, but her aspirations grow stronger when her local theater’s projectionist begins to show her new films. Corenswet co-stars as the kindly projectionist who begins to fall in love with Pearl. While he finds her complete infatuation with cinema charming, he is completely unaware of the dark secrets that Pearl harbors. Unbeknownst to him, she’s taken up killing farm animals and physically abusing her father behind closed doors.

Related ‘The Greatest Hits’ Is Not the First Time David Corenswet Played Lucy Boynton’s Dead Boyfriend Boynton also talks about how the songs of Bob Dylan opened a door for her deeper appreciation of music.

The projectionist in Pearl represents a sincere love of artistic expression, and Corenswet beautifully shows the power of sharing one’s passions. Pearl’s Hollywood fantasies seem far-fetched to begin with because she does not have anyone in her life who understands them; movies provide her with a sense of escape from her uninspired life on the farm. However, by watching films with the projectionist, she gets to take part in a community for the first time. Corenswet shows a selflessness and sincerity which explains why Pearl finds him so endearing. While Pearl’s life is dominated by men who seek to control her behavior, she finally meets someone who respects her dreams.

It’s notable that Corenswet’s character in Pearl is never given a name. In Pearl’s mind, his kindness and sensitivity feel no more realistic than the characters she’s watching in the Golden Age films. Corenswet does a great job at playing into this dynamic; in some ways, his performance represents Pearl’s interpretation of the projectionist, rather than a more realistic depiction. Corenswet leans into the fantastical side of the character, as the projectionist’s complete ignorance of Pearl’s true nature is at times darkly amusing.

Corenswet Is Charismatic and Heartbreaking in ‘Pearl'

Image via A24

Although the film contains no shortage of graphic violence, Pearl is heartbreaking because of the tragic love story between Corenswet and Goth's characters. Corenswet is in an interesting position where he is both the victim and the romantic lead. He creates a gut-wrenching dilemma for the audience, as they both want the projectionist to “save” Pearl from herself, but also know that he needs to get as far away from her as possible. His perspective is an important one in West's larger franchise. While both X and Pearl show the toxic side of masculinity, Corenswet plays a character that is genuinely good-natured, and empathetic to a fault. Corenswet’s performance in Pearl makes the events of X more tragic. It’s easy to imagine a world in which Pearl sets her dark side behind her and decides to live with the projectionist, but those who’ve seen X know that she ends up spending the rest of her life with Howard. Pearl’s fascination with young, charming men like Corenswet’s projectionist may explain why she attacked the young men in X with such rage. In some ways, she is still bitter about the life she almost led, and wants to kill any reminders of the past she left behind.

Corenswet's empathetic performance makes the climactic finale of Pearl even more heartbreaking. Despite opening up to the projectionist and sharing a bed with him, Pearl begins a malevolent rampage and kills him brutally, foreshadowing the dark path she will go down in X. It's a disturbing moment because it eradicates any sense of sympathy that the viewer had for Pearl; initially, she is seen as the victim of cruel circumstances, but the fact that she could ruthlessly attack someone as endearing as the projectionist shows that she has no shred of goodness left. Corenswet's reaction of shock and regret makes it all the more cruel, solidifying Pearl's place among the greatest horror movie villains.

Corenswet’s Performance in ‘Pearl’ Shows Why He’s Prepared for ‘Superman'

Close

Corenswet succeeds in bringing a classical aura of charisma to Pearl, which indicates that he could show some of the same qualities as Superman. One of the challenges facing any modern interpretation of the character is being hopeful and optimistic without being cheesy; in Pearl, Corenswet manages to epitomize hope and inherent goodness within a story that goes to very dark places. He also showed an ability to be willfully charismatic in Pearl that may have sparked comparisons to both Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill; in an industry where anti-heroes are more popular than ever, having a character who is simply good for the sake of it is somewhat refreshing.

With Gunn in charge of the universe moving forward, there’s a possibility that the new Superman film could lean into more horror elements. Gunn previously helmed the underrated creature feature Slither and even managed to incorporate some elements of body horror into both The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Should this be the case, it would greatly to Corenswet's advantage as he already has an impressive horror masterpiece on his resume.

Pearl is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon Prime