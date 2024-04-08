The Big Picture Superman's new film will delve into his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing, serving as a foundation for a fresh take on the iconic character.

The movie draws inspiration from iconic comics like Superman: For All Seasons and All-Star Superman, as well as other works like Superman: The Animated Series.

Lex Luthor will play a key role as Superman's primary antagonist, emphasizing the classic superhero-versus-supervillain dynamic in the upcoming film.

As far as iconic comic book characters are concerned in pop culture, Superman ranks highly at the top of the list. One of the most revered and popular figures, the thrilling appeal of the Man of Steel can be established without a shadow of a doubt with a copy of Superman's first appearance, Action Comics #1, selling for millions of dollars at auction. It is no surprise that the recognizable and appealing nature of the character is the bedrock upon which new co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran seek to begin their rebuild of the DC Universe. David Corenswet, is set to play the titular hero in Gunn's Superman movie, and the actor has shared some insight regarding what fans might expect.

The Man of Steel in this latest installment of the character, we return to basics, with the titular hero trying to reconcile both his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. It will serve as a foundation for Chapter 1, Gods and Monsters, with filming on the new Superman film already two months along, with scenes shot in Svalbard, Norway. According to David Thompson, Corenswet, while speaking at an event he was attending, mentioned that the upcoming Superman film is "based on For All Seasons & All-Star," while firmly highlighting that the story will be "totally its own thing." The two comics in question, Superman For All Seasons and All-Star Superman, were written by Jeph Loeb and Grant Morrison respectively.

Besides All Seasons and All-Star, there are a number of other works from which Gunn will draw inspiration for Superman: Legacy. While Gunn cited All-Star Superman as a foremost inspiration, titles such as Superman: The Animated Series, the 1941 animated flick Superman: The Mad Scientist, and Superman: For All Ages among others have been revealed by the writer-director as being a source of much drive for the film.

Superman's Kryptonite is Lex

When the son of Krypton is flying through our skies and doing all things heroic, there has to be an evil mind in the background seeking to undermine his work. While Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Lex Luthor, with inspiration for the character drawn from Smallville among other sources, there remained a question of who exactly will play the main villain in the upcoming movie. With rumors swirling of a new villain coming, Gunn took to social media to quieten the noise, affirming Lex Luthor as Superman's "kryptonite" in the film.

"The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman. The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor. I don't know where all the stuff is coming from that it's something other than this. There are so many stories coming out every day it's difficult to deal with and everytime I strike something down I'm giving it attention. So, I'll say again, don't believe anything unless you see it HERE (& why would you want to know everything before the movie comes out anyway?)"

Superman will soar into theaters on July 11, 2025.