The next sci-fi film from David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future, has officially started filming in Europe. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Scott Speedman, Crimes of the Future was announced last April when Cronenberg said he has "unfinished business with the future."

Crimes of the Future will be the first film directed by Cronenberg since 2014’s Maps to the Stars, and his first original script since 1999’s eXistenZ, reason enough for fans of the body horror master to be highly excited about the upcoming film. According to Crimes of the Future's official summary, the film takes place in a not-so-distant future “where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings”. The movie will deal with the idea of metamorphosis, as some humans embrace the change while others try to limit it. Of course, it’s impossible not to think of The Fly or Videodrome, two of Cronenberg’s most acclaimed successes.

Crimes of the Future is also the name of Cronenberg’s second feature, shot in silence and released in 1970. The 1970’s film presented a plague caused by cosmetics, dealing somehow with the idea that synthetic things could lead to the end of humanity. There are some thematics similarities between the original Crimes of the Future and the upcoming movie. Still, so far, there’s no official confirmation the new feature will be somehow inspired by the 1970’s one.

Crimes of the Future also stars Tanaya Beatty (Yellowstone), Nadia Litz (Big Muddy), Yorgos Karamichos (The Durrells), Yorgos Pirpassopoulos (Beckett), Welket Bungué (Berlin Alexanderplatz), Don McKellar (Blindness), and Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice). Crimes of the Future is produced by Serendipity Point Films and Neon, who recently produced Possessor, the directorial debut from Brandon Cronenberg, David Cronenberg’s son.

There’s still no release date for Crimes of the Future. Even so, as filming moves forward, you can expect to read all about the project right here at Collider.

