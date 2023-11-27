The Big Picture David Cronenberg's mind-bending virtual reality film eXistenZ is getting a 4K Blu-ray release with a special flesh-textured slipcase. Pre-order now on Vinegar Syndrome's website.

The set includes a new 4K restoration of the film, commentaries from Cronenberg and other key figures, featurettes, and a book with essays on the film.

eXistenZ is a cult classic sci-fi film that explores a near-future world where virtual reality has a body-horror twist. It was not successful initially but has since been recognized as one of the best sci-fi movies of the 1990s.

David Cronenberg's mind-bending virtual reality epic eXistenZ is coming to 4K Blu-ray. The two-disc Vinegar Syndrome set will feature a number of special features and, for the adventurous, a gruesome flesh-textured slipcase. The set will feature an all-new 4K restoration of the 1999 film from its 35mm interpositive, letting you see the film's gruesome special effects in unparalleled detail.

It will also feature a number of special features, both new and archival, including commentaries from Cronenberg, cinematographer Peter Suschitzky, visual effects supervisor Jim Isaac, and film historian Jennifer Moorman, as well as featurettes on the film and its cast. The limited-edition set will include all of these features, as well as a special flesh-textured slipcase and a perfect-bound book featuring essays on the film. The standard edition will retail for $34.99 USD, while the limited edition will sell for $44.99; both can be pre-ordered now on Vinegar Syndrome's website.

What is 'eXistenZ'?

Taking place in the near-future, eXistenZ stars Jennifer Jason Leigh as Allegra Geller, a designer of virtual reality games who finds herself on the run from both corporate rivals and anti-VR terrorists as they all try to get their hands on her latest VR creation, the titular "eXistenZ". The only person she can trust is publicist/security guard Ted Pikul (Jude Law), as they encounter fanatics, assassins, and black-market bioengineers. However, nobody is truly what they seem - and neither is reality. As this is a Cronenberg movie, virtual reality has a body-horror twist - in this world, video game consoles are fleshy pods that plug into a port on the user's spine. And that isn't all; in one of the film's most famous scenes, Law assembles the bones and cartilage from a Chinese restaurant meal into a biomechanical handgun. The film also stars Willem Dafoe, Sarah Polley, Callum Keith Rennie, Ian Holm, Don McKellar, and Christopher Eccleston.

eXistenZ was not successful upon its release, recouping less than $3 million USD of its $15 million budget, but has become a cult classic. In 2019, Collider deemed it to be one of the 25 best sci-fi movies of the 1990s. Collider's David Caballero also deemed it to be one of Cronenberg's weirdest movies, which is no small feat given the rest of his filmography. It was Cronenberg's last body horror film until last year's Crimes of the Future.

Vinegar Syndrome's deluxe edition of eXistenZ is available for pre-order now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for eXistenZ below.